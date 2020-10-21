9-6A Volleyball
Standings
Sachse 7-0 10-0
Wylie 6-1 10-3
Rowlett 3-2 4-8
North Garland 3-3 6-4
Lakeview 3-3 6-6
Garland 2-4 2-7
Naaman Forest 1-5 4-9
South Garland 0-7 0-10
Tuesday’s Results
Sachse def. South Garland 25-5, 25-5, 25-11
Wylie def. Garland, 3-0
Saturday’s Results
Sachse def. Wylie 25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10
Friday’s Results
Sachse def. North Garland 25-5, 25-7, 25-9
Lakeview def. South Garland 25-6, 25-18, 25-17
Wylie def. Naaman Forest 25-13, 25-4, 25-20
Rowlett vs. Garland
Friday’s Matches
Garland at Sachse, 5:30 p.m.
Wylie at South Garland, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview at Naaman Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Matches
Wylie at Sachse, 5:30 p.m.
South Garland at Garland, 5:30 p.m.
10-6A Volleyball
Standings
Rockwall 6-0 9-6
Tyler Legacy 5-1 8-2
Rockwall-Heath 4-2 5-10
Horn 3-3 6-7
North Mesquite 2-4 2-7
Mesquite 1-5 2-8
Skyline 0-6 0-10
Tuesday’s Results
Rockwall-Heath def. Horn 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23
Rockwall def. Mesquite 25-8, 25-5, 25-12
Tyler Legacy def. Skyline 25-13, 25-15, 25-7
North Mesquite, bye
Friday’s Results
Horn def. Skyline 25-16, 25-18, 25-8
Rockwall-Heath def. Mesquite 25-14, 25-20, 25-11
Tyler Legacy def. North Mesquite, 3-0
Rockwall, bye
Friday’s Matches
Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
North Mesquite at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath at Skyline, 6:30 p.m.
Richardson at Horn, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Matches
Mesquite at Horn, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Skyline, bye
13-5A Volleyball
Standings
Highland Park 5-0 7-5
North Forney 4-1 8-2
Forney 4-2 12-4
Greenville 3-1 8-2
Royse City 3-2 6-4
Poteet 1-4 3-9
Crandall 1-5 4-9
West Mesquite 0-6 0-9
Tuesday’s Results
Highland Park def. Poteet
Crandall def. West Mesquite
Royse City at Forney, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Results
Forney def. Poteet
Greenville def. West Mesquite
Royse City def. Crandall
Highland Park vs. North Forney
Friday’s Matches
North Forney at Poteet, 6:30 p.m.
West Mesquite at Forney, 6:30 p.m.
Royse City at Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Crandall, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Matches
Greenville at Poteet, noon
Tuesday’s Matches
Poteet at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.
Highland Park at West Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Crandall at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.
Forney at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
9-5A Volleyball
Standings
Lebanon Trail 10-0 10-2
Memorial 6-1 8-2
Liberty 7-3 8-6
Heritage 5-4 7-5
Frisco 5-4 7-6
Reedy 5-5 6-7
Wakeland 4-4 7-4
Independence 2-8 6-9
Lone Star 1-5 4-6
Centennial 0-10 1-12
Tuesday’s Matches
Liberty def. Reedy 28-26, 25-17, 29-27, 25-19
Frisco def. Centennial 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16
Wakeland def. Heritage 25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10
Lebanon Trail def. Independence 25-14, 25-9, 25-20
Saturday’s Results
Heritage def. Independence 25-17, 25-15, 26-24
Lebanon Trail def. Frisco 25-21, 25-21, 25-21
Reedy def. Liberty 25-17, 25-12, 25-17
Memorial def. Centennial 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16
Friday’s Results
Reedy def. Centennial 25-15, 25-10, 25-21
Wakeland def. Independence 25-20, 25-27, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11
Friday’s Matches
Liberty at Frisco, 5:45 p.m.
Reedy at Memorial, 5:45 p.m.
Lebanon Trail at Wakeland, 5:45 p.m.
Lone Star at Heritage, 5:45 p.m.
Centennial at Independence, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Matches
Independence at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Memorial at Lone Star, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.
Frisco at Reedy, 7 p.m.
Wakeland at Centennial, 7 p.m.
