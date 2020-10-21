FRISCO VOLLEYBALL
Glenn Gunn, Special Contributor

9-6A Volleyball

Standings

Sachse        7-0    10-0

Wylie 6-1    10-3

Rowlett       3-2    4-8

North Garland      3-3    6-4

Lakeview    3-3    6-6

Garland      2-4    2-7

Naaman Forest     1-5    4-9

South Garland      0-7    0-10

Tuesday’s Results

Sachse def. South Garland 25-5, 25-5, 25-11

Wylie def. Garland, 3-0

Saturday’s Results

Sachse def. Wylie 25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10

Friday’s Results

Sachse def. North Garland 25-5, 25-7, 25-9

Lakeview def. South Garland 25-6, 25-18, 25-17

Wylie def. Naaman Forest 25-13, 25-4, 25-20

Rowlett vs. Garland

Friday’s Matches

Garland at Sachse, 5:30 p.m.

Wylie at South Garland, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview at Naaman Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Wylie at Sachse, 5:30 p.m.

South Garland at Garland, 5:30 p.m.

10-6A Volleyball

Standings

Rockwall    6-0    9-6

Tyler Legacy        5-1    8-2

Rockwall-Heath   4-2    5-10

Horn 3-3    6-7

North Mesquite    2-4    2-7

Mesquite     1-5    2-8

Skyline       0-6    0-10

Tuesday’s Results

Rockwall-Heath def. Horn 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23

Rockwall def. Mesquite 25-8, 25-5, 25-12

Tyler Legacy def. Skyline 25-13, 25-15, 25-7

North Mesquite, bye

Friday’s Results

Horn def. Skyline 25-16, 25-18, 25-8

Rockwall-Heath def. Mesquite 25-14, 25-20, 25-11

Tyler Legacy def. North Mesquite, 3-0

Rockwall, bye

Friday’s Matches

Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

North Mesquite at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath at Skyline, 6:30 p.m.

Richardson at Horn, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Mesquite at Horn, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Skyline, bye

13-5A Volleyball

Standings

Highland Park      5-0    7-5

North Forney       4-1    8-2

Forney        4-2    12-4

Greenville   3-1    8-2

Royse City  3-2    6-4

Poteet         1-4    3-9

Crandall      1-5    4-9

West Mesquite     0-6    0-9

Tuesday’s Results

Highland Park def. Poteet

Crandall def. West Mesquite

Royse City at Forney, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Results

Forney def. Poteet

Greenville def. West Mesquite

Royse City def. Crandall

Highland Park vs. North Forney

Friday’s Matches

North Forney at Poteet, 6:30 p.m.

West Mesquite at Forney, 6:30 p.m.

Royse City at Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Crandall, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

Greenville at Poteet, noon

Tuesday’s Matches

Poteet at Royse City, 6:30 p.m.

Highland Park at West Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Crandall at North Forney, 6:30 p.m.

Forney at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

9-5A Volleyball

Standings

Lebanon Trail       10-0  10-2

Memorial    6-1    8-2

Liberty        7-3    8-6

Heritage      5-4    7-5

Frisco         5-4    7-6

Reedy         5-5    6-7

Wakeland   4-4    7-4

Independence       2-8    6-9

Lone Star    1-5    4-6

Centennial  0-10  1-12

Tuesday’s Matches

Liberty def. Reedy 28-26, 25-17, 29-27, 25-19

Frisco def. Centennial 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16

Wakeland def. Heritage 25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10

Lebanon Trail def. Independence 25-14, 25-9, 25-20

Saturday’s Results

Heritage def. Independence 25-17, 25-15, 26-24

Lebanon Trail def. Frisco 25-21, 25-21, 25-21

Reedy def. Liberty 25-17, 25-12, 25-17

Memorial def. Centennial 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16

Friday’s Results

Reedy def. Centennial 25-15, 25-10, 25-21

Wakeland def. Independence 25-20, 25-27, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11

Friday’s Matches

Liberty at Frisco, 5:45 p.m.

Reedy at Memorial, 5:45 p.m.

Lebanon Trail at Wakeland, 5:45 p.m.

Lone Star at Heritage, 5:45 p.m.

Centennial at Independence, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Independence at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Memorial at Lone Star, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m.

Frisco at Reedy, 7 p.m.

Wakeland at Centennial, 7 p.m.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

