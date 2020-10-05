MESQUITE VOLLEYBALL
Devin Hasson, Staff Photo

9-6A Volleyball

Standings

Rowlett       2-0    3-7

Wylie 1-0    5-2

North Garland      1-1    4-2

Lakeview    1-1    4-4

Sachse        0-0    3-0

Garland      0-0    0-3

South Garland      0-1    0-4

Naaman Forest     0-2    0-5

Friday’s Matches

Rowlett def. Lakeview 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15

North Garland def. Naaman Forest 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-8

Garland at South Garland, 5:30 p.m.

10-6A Volleyball

Standings

Rockwall    2-0    5-6

Rockwall-Heath   2-0    3-6

Horn 1-0    4-3

Tyler Legacy        1-1    4-2

Skyline       0-1    0-2

Mesquite     0-2    1-6

North Mesquite    0-2    0-5

Friday’s Results

Horn def. Mesquite 25-10, 25-21, 25-12

Rockwall-Heath def. North Mesquite 25-7, 25-8, 25-16

Rockwall def. Tyler Legacy 25-15, 25-23, 25-10

Skyline, bye

13-5A Volleyball

Standings

North Forney       2-0    6-1

Greenville   2-0    6-2

Royse City  1-0    4-2

Highland Park      1-0    2-5

Forney        1-1    9-3

Crandall      0-2    3-6

Poteet         0-2    2-7

West Mesquite     0-2    0-5

Friday’s Results

Royse City def. Poteet 25-22, 25-12, 25-20

Greenville def. Forney 8-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 15-13

North Forney def. Crandall 21-25, 12-25, 25-12, 25-10, 15-9

Highland Park vs. West Mesquite

9-5A Volleyball

Standings

Lebanon Trail       5-0    5-2

Heritage      4-1    6-2

Memorial    4-1    6-2

Liberty        4-1    5-4

Wakeland   2-3    5-3

Independence       2-3    5-3

Frisco         2-3    4-5

Lone Star    1-4    4-5

Reedy         1-4    2-6

Centennial  0-5    1-7

Saturday’s Results

Memorial def. Frisco 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Heritage def. Centennial 18-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19

Lebanon Trail def. Lone Star 25-20, 16-25, 23-25, 25-15, 21-19

Independence def. Reedy 25-20, 23-25, 12-25, 25-20, 15-12

Liberty def. Wakeland 20-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14, 15-13

Friday’s Results

Lebanon Trail def. Heritage 25-22, 25-18, 25-14

Memorial def. Lone Star 19-25, 25-10, 19-25, 25-18, 15-13

Reedy def. Frisco 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 29-31, 15-8

Wakeland def. Centennial 26-24, 25-13, 25-17

Liberty def. Independence, 3-1

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

