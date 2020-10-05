9-6A Volleyball
Standings
Rowlett 2-0 3-7
Wylie 1-0 5-2
North Garland 1-1 4-2
Lakeview 1-1 4-4
Sachse 0-0 3-0
Garland 0-0 0-3
South Garland 0-1 0-4
Naaman Forest 0-2 0-5
Friday’s Matches
Rowlett def. Lakeview 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15
North Garland def. Naaman Forest 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-8
Garland at South Garland, 5:30 p.m.
10-6A Volleyball
Standings
Rockwall 2-0 5-6
Rockwall-Heath 2-0 3-6
Horn 1-0 4-3
Tyler Legacy 1-1 4-2
Skyline 0-1 0-2
Mesquite 0-2 1-6
North Mesquite 0-2 0-5
Friday’s Results
Horn def. Mesquite 25-10, 25-21, 25-12
Rockwall-Heath def. North Mesquite 25-7, 25-8, 25-16
Rockwall def. Tyler Legacy 25-15, 25-23, 25-10
Skyline, bye
13-5A Volleyball
Standings
North Forney 2-0 6-1
Greenville 2-0 6-2
Royse City 1-0 4-2
Highland Park 1-0 2-5
Forney 1-1 9-3
Crandall 0-2 3-6
Poteet 0-2 2-7
West Mesquite 0-2 0-5
Friday’s Results
Royse City def. Poteet 25-22, 25-12, 25-20
Greenville def. Forney 8-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 15-13
North Forney def. Crandall 21-25, 12-25, 25-12, 25-10, 15-9
Highland Park vs. West Mesquite
9-5A Volleyball
Standings
Lebanon Trail 5-0 5-2
Heritage 4-1 6-2
Memorial 4-1 6-2
Liberty 4-1 5-4
Wakeland 2-3 5-3
Independence 2-3 5-3
Frisco 2-3 4-5
Lone Star 1-4 4-5
Reedy 1-4 2-6
Centennial 0-5 1-7
Saturday’s Results
Memorial def. Frisco 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Heritage def. Centennial 18-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19
Lebanon Trail def. Lone Star 25-20, 16-25, 23-25, 25-15, 21-19
Independence def. Reedy 25-20, 23-25, 12-25, 25-20, 15-12
Liberty def. Wakeland 20-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14, 15-13
Friday’s Results
Lebanon Trail def. Heritage 25-22, 25-18, 25-14
Memorial def. Lone Star 19-25, 25-10, 19-25, 25-18, 15-13
Reedy def. Frisco 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 29-31, 15-8
Wakeland def. Centennial 26-24, 25-13, 25-17
Liberty def. Independence, 3-1
