Reedy could not have asked for a better start to Thursday’s non-district clash against Denison.
But a second-quarter lull gave the Yellowjackets some confidence coming out of the locker room, and after not posing much of a threat up until that point, a quick touchdown cut the Lion lead to 13-7 and gave the hint that an upset was in the making.
That feeling did not last long, as that score seemed to snap the Reedy offense into focus, as it quickly countered that score and went on to add three more touchdowns to pull away for a 41-7 victory at the Ford Center at The Star.
The Lions complete their second straight lopsided win as they improve to 2-0 on the season.
It looked as Reedy was going to run away with the game from the start.
The Lions were firing on all cylinders on offense, scoring twice in a span of 4:16 to grab a quick 13-0 lead.
The defense was doing the same, putting the clamps on the Yellowjacket offense.
But as Reedy appeared to be going in for another touchdown late in the first quarter, a fumble at the goal line was recovered by Denison and it seemed to throw them out of rhythm.
While the defense continued to dictate its part of the game, the offense was plagued by a number of penalties and other small mistakes.
The score remained the same through halftime and hanging around energized the Yellowjackets coming out of the locker room.
After amassing only 60 yards of total offense in the first half, Denison eclipsed that total on its next drive, moving 63 yards in seven plays, and when Jack Aleman bulled into the end zone from a yard out, it was suddenly a one-score game.
With the threat of an option now looming, Reedy snapped back into the form it started the game with.
Dennis Moody, who had 19 carries for 175 yards, moved the ball near midfield on three straight totes, and that set up the pass, with Caleb Deal finding Kaleb Smith for a 56-yard touchdown pass to restore the two-score cushion at 20-7.
The Yellowjackets had no answers for that combination all night long, as Deal was 14-of-20 for 340 yards and three touchdowns and Smith hauling in five catches for 206 yards and a pair of scores.
Denison tried to mount its own answer, and moved down near the red zone, but Reedy held and forced a turnover on downs.
Sensing the Yellowjacket defense might be tiring, the Lions pounded them on the next drive. Reedy methodically moved 74 yards in 10 plays, all on the ground, with Moody shouldering the load and Aaron Daniels providing an assist.
Moody capped it when he dashed in for a 11-yard touchdown run to make it 27-7 with 10:12 left.
After forcing a quick punt, the Lions stepped on the gas to put to rest any ideas of a late comeback, with Deal hooking up with Joshua Goines on a 16-yard scoring strike to push the advantage to 34-7, and they were not quite done, as Deal hit AJ Jayroe for a 37-yard gain and Daniels followed with a 10-yard scoring run to put the finishing touches on the win.
The crispness of the second half was something Reedy was hoping to see after a mistake-filled first two quarters saw it commit nine penalties and put the ball on the ground four times, turning it over once.
Early on, though, the Lions were able to overcome those miscues with big plays.
Their first drive started with a holding penalty and a dropped pass, but on third-and-15, Deal hit Smith in stride and he outraced the defense 87 yards to the end zone for a quick 6-0 lead.
On its next possession, Reedy had third-and-12, and this time it turned to Moody, who busted through a hole and was off to the races for a 61-yard score to make it 13-0 with 7:44 left in the first quarter.
The Lions were looking for more later in the first, but fumbled on the goal line. That would symbolize the rest of the half, as the Lions punted once, had one field goal attempt that never got off due to a bad snap, and another that was blocked, and then turned the ball over on downs just before halftime.
Denison then made the first statement coming out of the locker room, but Reedy responded, and when it did, the Yellowjackets were silenced for the night.
