Wakeland has a strong case as the premier team of the last decade, regardless of classification.
From 2010-2019, the Wolverines not only qualified for the playoffs every season, they never lost an opening-round match, made it to seven regional tournaments, five state tournaments and brought home three titles—in 2010, 2017 and 2018.
Wakeland's run has been even more dominant recently.
During the previous four seasons, the Wolverines compiled a 87-11-14 record. The only thing keeping them from four consecutive state titles were a shootout loss (10-9) in the 2016 final and a narrow 2-1 setback in the title match a year ago.
Head coach Andy Holt took the reins from Rusty Oglesby prior to the 2017 state title campaign, so he knows what a championship team looks like.
Holt feels this year’s Wakeland team was poised to add to the program’s legacy.
“They stacked up really well (compared to the previous three seasons),” he said. “We had a lot of those guys coming back, we were starting 10 seniors, so it was a good group, we could have done something special.”
Wakeland hit the ground running when the season got underway in January, winning their five non-district matches by a combined score of 23-0 and allowed only one goal in their first nine matches.
“They are a confident bunch, they play with confidence and they are confident in all areas of life,” Holt said. “It’s sometimes hard to believe that confidence carries over, because kids graduate and new ones come in, but we had so many seniors back that had had success that I do think they were able to feed off that.”
The Wolverines had experience, they had talent and they had leadership.
Senior Mark Borbonus would go on to earn 9-5A offensive player of the year, scoring 16 goals and adding eight assists.
Senior Todd Fuller added the midfield player of the year to the defensive honor he claimed the previous season.
Seniors Bryson Bezdek (14 goals, 7 assists), William Hitchcock (5 goals, 11 assists), Bryan Bayles and Nathan Moonesinghe were named to the first team and the second team included seniors Trejean Bowman, Nathan Guindon, Jake Stanfield and Trey Plasko.
Even moving into the ultra-competitive district slate, Wakeland did not skip a beat. They were 19-0-2 overall, including 14-0-2 in 9-5A, and were coming off a solid victory over second-place Frisco.
That, however, would be the last match they would play this season.
Instead of closing out a district championship run and building momentum for the playoffs, those pursuits came to a sudden halt on Mar. 12 when the University Interscholastic League announced the postponement of the season. There had been discussions on how to best resume the season to provide teams with a chance to finish, but ultimately, when Governor Greg Abbott stated that schools are to remain closed, the UIL had no choice but to follow suit, and on Apr. 17, the 2020 season was over.
“I thought we were playing very well and the results indicate that. We hadn’t lost a game and we had played well against Frisco right before Spring Break,” Holt said. “When the colleges started to shut down, it didn’t look good, but we held on to hope as long as could. When the Governor came out and said school was over, we really knew for sure, but I was holding out hope until the last hour.”
Every team in spring sports were left wondering what might have been, but is was particularly tough for a group that was sitting on the precipice of history.
Still, while disappointing, there is still plenty for this Wakeland team to be proud of.
“This was a great group of guys, a great senior class, we had 16 total, and the way they led us allowed us to have the success we had,” Holt said. “This group did a lot for our program during these last three years, and we would have liked to have a chance to finish it out, but we did accomplish a lot this year when we had our chance.”
