GEORGETOWN -- Prior to the start of Saturday's Class 5A state championship game, the PA announcers at Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex mistakenly skipped over Frisco Wakeland senior Cori Cochran during the pregame player introductions.
That wasn't lost on Lady Wolverines head coach Jimmie Lankford.
"She came over and I said, 'Cori, go win MVP. Then they'll have to announce your name,'" Lankford said.
Two-and-a-half hours later, Lankford called it a moment of destiny. Cochran scored two goals inside the final 10 minutes of regulation on Saturday, sparking an improbable rally by the Lady Wolverines, who overcame a two-goal deficit to stun Grapevine in overtime, 3-2, to capture the program's third state title.
And of course, Cochran's heroics were recognized afterwards, announced as the state tournament's MVP to a chorus of cheers from her teammates.
"I didn't play last year, so I was in the stands watching everyone," Cochran said. "I knew I could be out there next year, so coming back this year and becoming a state champion is amazing -- just going through all this and fighting as hard as we did for every round."
FINAL: Frisco Wakeland 3, Grapevine 2 (OT)@wakelandgsoc WINS STATE!!! Amazing comeback by the Wolverines, who trailed 2-0 inside the final 10 minutes of regulation. Cori Cochran scores twice and Bella James nets the go ahead score in OT2. Wakeland is your 5A STATE CHAMPS!!! pic.twitter.com/aCBi5VYnxI
Cochran had to watch on from afar as Wakeland fell one win short of scaling the mountaintop in 2021, edged by Dripping Springs in the 5A state final, 2-1. That moment served as a rallying cry for the Lady Wolverines during their 2022 campaign, and the program's full-circle moment came in stunning yet familiar fashion on Saturday.
Prior to punching its ticket to last season's state title game, the Lady Wolverines scored a 3-2 win over Grapevine in the state semifinals -- a match where they initially trailed 2-0. History repeated itself on Saturday with the Lady Mustangs scoring twice in the second half, once in the 49th minute by Samantha Larsen and again in the 61st minute by Presley Rhodes, to open a 2-0 advantage.
"We hadn't been down much this year or given up many goals, so we had to go back to last year when we got down 2-0 against them as well. I told them to keep battling and to keep doing what they do," Lankford said. "We made some adjustments to put some of our better players in certain positions. I felt like they got a little tired and we took advantage of it. They battled their rears off and it's just hard to put it all into words. I'm so extremely proud of them."
That two-goal deficit carried inside the final 10 minutes of regulation before Cochran roared to life. Senior Katy Gregson sent a 50-50 ball into the box during the 71st minute that was won by Cochran. She brushed off a Grapevine defender to create an open look that she booted past the keeper to trim the Lady Wolverines' deficit to 2-1.
Four minutes later, Cochran struck again. Corralling the ball from 30 yards out, she fired a shot into the upper 90 to net the sudden equalizer.
"I definitely was not expecting that," Cochran said. "I had the ball at my feet, saw the open shot and took it. I made a couple of those during the season, but I was still pretty surprised it went in."
Cochran noted that Wakeland shifted to a 3-5-2 to put more bodies in the midfield, which contributed to a steady offensive to close out regulation.
And although Grapevine initially pushed back to control the pace of play during the first overtime period, it was timely execution on a set piece that willed the Lady Wolverines to their first lead of the afternoon. That came in the 96th minute after senior Sophia Pehr served up a corner kick that found the head of junior Bella James to nudge Wakeland in front, 3-2.
"We work on that and we put the ball in the right place. We try to put people in a certain space to put some pressure on the keeper," Lankford said. "We subbed a couple kids in who are really good at corners. They attract a lot of attention, they pulled people away and then Bella went up and just buried it into the back of the net."
@wakelandgsoc TAKES THE LEAD!!! With 4:48 left in OT2, Sophia Pehr serves up a corner kick and Bella James finishes it with a headed. Wakeland, once down 0-2, has a 3-2 lead on Grapevine in the 5A state final! pic.twitter.com/6HDUfZt4nD
The Lady Wolverines spent the remainder of the match on the defensive. They warded off multiple lengthy throw-ins into the box by Grapevine's Samantha Lumpkin and received an acrobatic save by senior goalkeeper Drew Stover with 15 seconds remaining in the match. That came on a heavy strike from Grapevine's Caroline Martin, who sent the ball high and on frame, only for Stover to put an outstretched hand on it to deflect the shot over the crossbar and preserve the one-score lead.
"I tell [Stover] that I need two good saves out of her every game," Lankford said."If we can get that, I feel like we'll win. Credit to her, she has saved our bacon so many times this year. She doesn't make many mistakes and that's why we haven't given up many goals."
Fifteen seconds later, the celebrations were underway as Wakeland's journey back to Georgetown came concluded with a state championship. The Lady Wolverines finish their year at 23-1-4, crowned state champs for the first time since 2018.
"We've talked about it all year that our goal was to get here and win it," Lankford said. "We never got ahead of ourselves and took it one game at a time. They bought into that and we executed what we wanted to do, and here we are."
