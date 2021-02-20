The high school sports scene has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for almost a year, and this past week brought on additional complications with the inclement weather that hit the area.
While some boys basketball teams are still trying to get their bi-district games in, a trio of Frisco ISD teams were able to get on the court on Saturday and Wakeland and Heritage are moving on to the area round.
The 9-5A champion Wolverines got a battle from The Colony, but were able to pull out a 63-57 victory.
Wakeland led by just one point at halftime, but was able to edge out to a 41-34 lead at the end of three quarters. The Cougars never went away, but the Wolverines were able to maintain that advantage until the end.
Cooper Sisco led the way with 22 points, Quincy Adams tallied 14 and Michael Niemann was also in double figures with 13. The Colony got 20 points from Tay Mosher and 11 each from Omani Ozenne and Grayson Ryan.
Wakeland (23-3) will now square off with Kimball in the area round in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Berkner High School.
The Wolverines are joined in the second round by Heritage, who was able to put together a furious rally to earn a 59-54 victory over Prosper Rock Hill.
The Coyotes (17-8) were the favorites coming in according to seeding, but got all they wanted from the Blue Hawks, who were hot at the start and raced to a 36-24 halftime lead.
Heritage never panicked, though, chipping away to cut the deficit to six at the end of three quarters, and then accelerating down the stretch, outscoring Rock Hill 21-10 to pull out the win.
The Coyotes had a quartet of players in double figures, getting 18 points from Julian Cleary, 11 from Zachary Benn and 10 each from Taven Washington and Nicholas Jett. Anthony Williams led all scorers with 21 points for the Blue Hawks, while Grant Shaw tallied 12 and Jaythan Jackson added 10.
Up next for Heritage is a huge challenge when they meet 12-5A champion Lancaster, who is ranked No. 1 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll.
Memorial (15-11) entered the playoffs as the fourth seed but nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the state before 10-5A champion Lovejoy was able to survive with a 52-51 victory.
The Warriors trailed 25-17 at halftime, but used a 13-4 run in the third quarter to take a one-point lead. The scoring picked up from there, as the teams combined for 44 points in the final frame, but the Leopards were able to do just enough to eke out the win.
Avery Jackson paced Memorial with 14 points, Drew Steffe scored 13 and Isaiah Foster chipped in with seven. Mitchell Weaver and Carson Holden provided a bulk of the offense for Lovejoy with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Frisco was the lone FISD team who did not take the court on Saturday, with the Raccoons scheduled to meet McKinney North in their bi-district game at 7 p.m. Monday at McKinney High School.
