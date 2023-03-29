Frisco Wakeland has built arguably the best boys soccer program in the state.
The Wolverines put themselves on the map by winning the state championship in 2010 and that was just a preview of what was to come.
Wakeland has advanced to the last six state tournaments, bringing home the 5A championship four times, including in each of the last two seasons.
They are the standard every other program is chasing, including an upstart West Mesquite team that had designs on making its own statement in this year’s playoffs.
In the latest Lethal Enforcer Soccer 5A Region II poll, the Wranglers checked in at No. 4, one spot ahead of the Wolverines.
In a battle worthy of a regional tournament, those two teams hooked up in a Class 5A area round playoff game on Tuesday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
West Mesquite did not back down through regulation and a pair of overtimes, and in fact, had its share of chances to win.
But perhaps calling on its experience, Wakeland never panicked, and as it has done time and time again over the years, it came through in the clutch.
With penalty kicks appearing more and more like a foregone conclusion, the Wolverines changed that when Nick Hollomon volleyed a cross just past the outstretched arms of the Wranglers keeper for a goal with just 4:27 left in the second overtime that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 victory.
Wakeland advances to the regional quarterfinals where it will see a familiar face in 9-5A rival Reedy, who posted a 6-1 victory over North Mesquite on Tuesday.
The Wolverines can be an intimidating sight on the pitch, but West Mesquite did not back down from the opening whistle.
It was the Wranglers that had a bulk of the scoring chances early on, and they cashed in when Alex Valdez made a nice run down the left side, cut inside and beat the keeper with a nice right-footed strike to take a 1-0 lead less than 15 minutes in.
The Wolverines responded later in the half when Thomas Hayes got free behind the defense and slid a 10-yard shot past the keeper to tie it at 1-1.
It stayed that way through halftime and much of the second half, as while each team had some chances, including a Wakeland shot that rang off the crossbar, it remained deadlocked.
The action had slowed a bit until the final minutes of regulation.
The Wolverines sent a corner kick into the box, with the first shot being saved, but Arnav Kaul was right there to deposit the rebound and give them a 2-1 lead with just 5:21 left.
West Mesquite took the punch and responded, turning up the pressure, and it paid off when Estevan Aguirre got free for a breakaway and drilled a left-footer into the corner of the net to pull even once again at 2-2 with 3:50 left.
Both teams had chances in the final minutes, but neither was able to convert, as the match went to overtime.
The back-and-forth nature continued in the extra time, but once again, Wakeland was able to provide the final answer to keep its dreams of a three-peat alive.
BOYS
Wakeland’s aforementioned opponent, Reedy, rolled to a 6-1 victory over North Mesquite at Toyota Stadium.
The Wolverines and Lions will meet later this week at a time and place to be determined.
Wakeland won the two regular season meetings, 4-2 on Jan 20, and 2-1 on Feb. 14.
The other side of the bracket will also feature a pair of Frisco ISD teams squaring off in a quarterfinal.
Lone Star, the 9-5A champion, took care of business with a 7-0 victory over Bryan Adams in its area round playoff game at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.
Tucker Eason and Bartek Zabek each tallied a pair of goals, with Salim Chave, J.T. Sheppard and Sawyer Solecki also scoring for the Rangers.
It will be a battle of district champions, as Heritage, the top seed out of 10-5A, topped Woodrow Wilson in a 4-1 victory at Toyota Stadium.
Marcelo Pedraza scored twice, Jacob Culpepper and Ziyaan Momin had goals and Jorge Torres provided an assist, as the Coyotes advanced to the third round for the first time since 2017.
In the 6A playoffs, 9-6A will be sending a pair of teams to the regional quarterfinals as Sachse and Naaman Forest each picked up victories on Tuesday.
Scoring was tough to come by in the Mustangs’ area round match-up with Mansfield, but Sachse tallied the lone goal of the match and made it stand up in a 1-0 victory.
The Mustangs advance to play Duncanville, a 1-0 winner over Garland, at 8 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Naaman Forest notched a 2-1 victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge to earn its spot in the third round.
That will bring up a battle of district champions, as the Rangers, the 9-6A champs, take on 10-6A top seed Tyler Legacy later this week.
Girls
Three FISD teams are moving on to the regional quarterfinals, as well.
Reedy rolled to a 6-1 victory over Sunset in its area round playoff game at Eagle-Mustang Stadium in Richardson.
Like on the boys side, the Lions’ reward is a date with the defending state champions, as Wakeland had little problem with Hillcrest in a 5-0 shutout at Max Goldsmith Stadium.
The Wolverines wasted little time, taking a lead they would not relinquish when Bayleigh Dos scored off a feed from Lauren Vacek.
Wakeland kept its foot on the gas, as Ana Carrera assisted on a goal by Emma Sapp and Katy Gregson fed Audrey Gilbert for a score to make it 3-0.
The Wolverines added insurance late, as Ava Youcum set up a goal by Dos, and then converted a penalty kick of her own to provide the final 5-0 margin.
The other side of the bracket features 9-5A champion Frisco, who got off to a quick start and made it stand up until the end in a 2-0 win over W.T. White.
London Young got the scoring started with a goal and Kat Campbell added another to make it 2-0 and the defense made sure that would stand up until the end.
There was almost a fourth FISD team in the third round, but Lebanon Trail, fresh off the first postseason win in program history, could not add a second, as it came up just short against Woodrow Wilson in a 3-2 setback at Buddy Echols Field.
In the 4A playoffs, Sunnyvale made history, as it posted a 3-2 victory over Carrollton Ranchview, as the Raiders advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Sunnyvale will take on Anna later this week at a time and place to be determined.
