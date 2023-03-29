FRISCO WAKELAND VS WEST MESQUITE BOYS SOCCER

Frisco Wakeland and West Mesquite engaged in a back-and-forth thriller on Tuesday, but the Wolverines used a late goal in the second overtime from Ryan Hollomon to pull out a 3-2 victory in a Class 5A area round playoff game at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

Frisco Wakeland has built arguably the best boys soccer program in the state.

The Wolverines put themselves on the map by winning the state championship in 2010 and that was just a preview of what was to come.

