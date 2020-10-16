THE COLONY - Frisco Wakeland scored 42 consecutive points to overcome an early 13-3 deficit and keep its spotless record intact on Friday.
After falling behind in the first quarter, 13-3, against The Colony in both teams' second District 5-5A Division I contest of the season, Wakeland clamped down defensively and displayed a balanced offensive attack en route to a 45-13 victory.
The win improves Wakeland to 4-0 on the season, while The Colony dips to .500 at 2-2.
“Anytime you get a chance to get a win on the road, especially in this place, it’s big,” said Marty Secord, Wakeland head coach. “Our kids stepped up tonight and made some plays.”
Wakeland held The Colony out of the end zone for the final three quarters and forced the Cougars into five turnovers, including a 74-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Zach Cheney and three interceptions from Johnny Kousa.
Offensively, Jared White rushed 21 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns while also chipping in five receptions for 54 yards. Quarterback Peyton Lewis threw for 186 yards and a pair of scores, while Julian Loeza had a team-high 62 receiving yards and a touchdown.
“Peyton does a great job of managing the game and Jared ran really tough,” Secord said. “They put a lot of pressure on the offensive line with their alignments and their linebackers are very good. Once we settled in, it went well.”
Wakeland established its running game from the opening kick, marching deep into The Colony territory behind the legs of White before a penalty set the Wolverines back and forced a field goal.
The Cougars would counter to take a 13-3 advantage, pulling ahead on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jonathan Roberson to Kyle Taylor with the latter later tacking on a 4-yard scoring plunge for a 13-3 lead with 1:58 left in the first quarter.
The second quarter, however, belonged to Wakeland, with White capping a scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and Julian Loeza closing the half with a 21-yard touchdown reception from Lewis.
“Zach got us started with the big return and Johnny had the interceptions,” Secord said. “I thought we did a great job of adjusting. They did some things early we weren’t really expecting and hadn’t seen, but then our offense got going.”
The Cougars also had a kickoff return for a touchdown negated by a penalty and committed the lone turnover of the first two quarters — an interception by Kousa.
“We just made too many mistakes,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “We had five turnovers tonight, which felt like 10, and we had the holding on the kickoff and we just really never recovered.”
Wakeland then forced The Colony into a three-and-out to open the second half and took control moments later on a 48-yard touchdown pass to Jack Mayer.
Roberson threw for 201 yards, including a touchdown pass to Taylor.
Shafiq Taylor, meanwhile, had seven catches for 92 yards while Kamden Wesley paced the ground game with 50 yards.
“This is a young group and they fought hard,” Rangel said. “We’ve shown we can play with anyone, but we have to play a four-quarter game and tonight we didn’t.
“So, we have to keep growing as a football team and keep working. We have 17 new starters and there are no growing pains, but that’s no excuse because I felt like we should have won the football game.”
The Colony will look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco Centennial, while Wakeland hopes to stay perfect with a showdown at 7 p.m. Thursday against Denton Ryan at Toyota Stadium.
Box score:
Frisco Wakeland 45, The Colony 13
FW 3 14 21 7 — 45
TC 13 0 0 0 — 13
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
FW - Nolan Krinsky 40 FG, 7:54
TC - Kyle Taylor 22 pass from Jonathan Roberson (Kevin Albarran kick), 7:36
TC - Kyle Taylor 4 run (Kevin Albarran kick), 1:58
Second Quarter
FW - Jared White 1 run (Nolan Krinsky kick), 8:47
FW - Julian Loeza 21 pass from Peyton Lewis (Nolan Krinsky kick), 1:07
Third Quarter
FW – Jack Mayer 48 pass from Peyton Lewis (Nolan Krinsky kick), 10:48
FW – Zach Cheney 74 fumble return (Nolan Krinsky kick), 7:22
FW – Jared White 44 run (Nolan Krinsky kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
FW – Josiah Hadley 9 run (Nolan Krinsky kick), 6:09
