Wakeland’s Watson set to retire, Liberty’s Womble to take over

After 37 years of coaching, Wakeland head volleyball coach Kim Watson announced Friday that she is calling it quits.
Watson, who started the volleyball program at Wakeland back in 2006, is stepping down and will retire at the end of the school year after leading the Lady Wolverines to 10 playoff appearances and three trips to the regional finals throughout her tenure.
“It has been such a privilege,” Watson said. “I had never started a program before Wakeland, and when you come in and set up a program from the ground up everything is your responsibility.”
The search for the 14-year head coach’s replacement wasn’t a long one, as it was also announced Friday that longtime Liberty head coach U’iLani Womble will take over the reins at Wakeland.
Womble also opened Liberty in 2006 and is the only head coach the program has ever known, which made the decision to leave even tougher. However, her choice to leave Liberty was predicated mainly on the fact that her husband, Richard Womble, serves as the athletic trainer at Wakeland.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to make because I started the program at Liberty.” Womble said. “It’s my baby and I committed so much to it. I thought to myself whether or not if it was something I wanted to do, but I think it’s ultimately the decision that fits right for my family. It’s something that I had to do a lot of thinking and praying about, but I had to put my family first on this one.”
While Wakeland has been a powerhouse on the court over the last decade, Liberty has been just as dominant with 10 trips to the postseason combined with five appearances in the regional quarterfinals since 2008.
Liberty and Wakeland have squared off against one another each season since, and with the two FISD juggernauts paired together for at least the next two seasons, Womble knows facing off against the Lady Redhawks next year will be a vastly different experience.
“It will be awkward because I have such a great relationship with these kids,” she said. “It will be weird, but I hope we’ll have a chance to share some hugs before the game.”
Womble and Watson have shared a strong relationship as their respective programs have fought against each other for so long, and Watson knows the program will be in good hands as she rides off into the sunset.
“It’s almost like it’s a natural fit,” she said. “You have someone coming in that knows Frisco ISD, and we have battled against each other all of these years. Now she gets to battle with my kids instead of against my kids. It’s going to be interesting to watch all play out, and it allows me to know that I don’t have to worry about the program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.