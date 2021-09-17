FRISCO — Fueled by Jared White’s 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Frisco Wakeland jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead and never looked back on its way to a 49-13 rout over The Colony in a 5-5A Division I district game at The Ford Center on Friday night.
The Cougars (1-1 district, 1-3 overall) had the momentum early in the game while driving the length of the field on the game’s opening possession but fumbled deep in Wakeland’s territory with just over nine minutes into the first quarter.
It was all Wakeland (2-0, 3-0) after that.
The Wolverines drove the length of field and went up 7-0 on White’s 3-yard plunge up the middle.
It was the first of White’s three scores on the night and the senior running back also recorded 51 receiving yards on two catches.
“He’s a hoss,” said Wakeland head coach Marty Secord, who’s now in his 16th year at the helm for the Wolverines. “He’s something special.”
After forcing a punt midway through the first quarter, Wakeland again wasted no time while sustaining a lengthy drive and increased the lead to 14-0 with 2:17 left in the opening quarter when sophomore quarterback Brennan Myer found Ashdyn Kahouch in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown strike.
Myer, who finished with 227 yards and three touchdown passes, would throw for two more touchdown passes before halftime as Wakeland took a 28-0 lead at the intermission.
“He’s a gamer,” Secord said. “I look forward to seeing him progress as the season plays out.”
The Colony got on the board with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter when Kamden Wesley raced raced 81 yards for a touchdown. Wesley led the Cougars on the ground with 107 yards on 13 carries.
Wakeland answered quickly when Noah Mangham scored on a 50-yard run on the ensuing possession with 6:53 left in the third quarter.
The Cougars drove 75 yards on its next offensive possession and Wesley’s second score late in the third quarter made it 42-13 in favor of Wakeland.
The Wolverines amassed 479 yards of total offense compered to 243 for The Colony.
White’s 14-yard scamper early in the final quarter ended the scoring putting Wakeland up 49-13 with 11:43 left in the game.
Wakeland travels to Denton Ryan at 7 p.m. Thursday, while The Colony hosts Frisco Centennial next Friday night at 7 p.m.
