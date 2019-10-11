Wakeland wallops Lobos in pivotal district contest

LITTLE ELM – Last week, the Wakeland football team found itself on the wrong end of a lopsided affair in a crushing loss to Lone Star.
Fast-forward to Friday night and the Wolverines flipped the script by dominating Little Elm from start to finish in a 52-14 blowout victory over the Lobos.
“This was a must-win for us, and this feels really good,” said Marty Secord, Wakeland head coach. “When you go through a tough loss like that last week, you really have to reset. Our kids did a great job of that and it paid off tonight with our execution and effort.”
Little Elm, on the other hand, came into this contest flying high after a thrilling triumph a week ago over Centennial for its first district win of the season.
However, the Lobos failed to carry that momentum over to this week against Wakeland, as the Wolverines got on the board early with an 8-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Jared White on their first drive and never looked back.
In fact, Wakeland produced points on each of its five first-half possessions, but the play of the night that put things well out of reach was a blocked punt by senior linebacker Robbie Wilkins, who also scooped it up in the end zone to give his team a 31-0 lead just before the half.
“That was just exciting and really put a bolt of lightning through this sideline,” Secord said. “Our kids made a great play and got their hands to the spot where the ball was coming off of the punter’s foot and made the play. That was beautiful.”
While the Wolverines kept pouring in the points on both offense and special teams, the defense did its job by keeping the Lobos off of the scoreboard until the 0:30 mark of the second stanza when sophomore quarterback John Mateer connected with sophomore wide receiver Josh Joseph for a 26-yard touchdown.
Little Elm did not find the end zone again until its third possession of the second half when another sophomore in Jason Jackson punched it in from 1 yard out – but it was too little, too late.
When it was all said and done, the Little Elm offense was held to just 169 total yards and turned the ball over three times, as Jackson was a lone bright spot in the defeat with 93 yards on 26 carries.
“I’m really proud of our defense,” Secord said. “We have a really young secondary that really had to work hard this week after getting exposed last week. They really came back and executed what they needed to, but I credit our entire defense tonight.”
Although the Wakeland offense also turned the ball over three times, it had no problems moving the chains throughout the first three frames.
The Wolverines took a two-score lead late in the first quarter on what may have been the most impressive scoring play of the night when Wakeland senior wide receiver Kevin Rychel beat Little Elm cornerback and four-star recruit Ryan Watts for a 27-yard touchdown.
Up until that point, Wakeland had avoided Watts by going to the opposite side of the field targeting junior wide receiver Dugan Sexton, who led all players with seven catches for 105 and a touchdown grab early in the second stanza.
But that finally opened things up for the Wolverines’ go-to receiver as Rychel beat Watts on a route that has been a rare sight so far this season.
“Kevin just timed everything out and had a great release on it as well,” Secord said. “Peyton [Lewis] also threw a great ball and it was just a really great play. Kevin is a great player, and big-time players make big-time plays.”
The 38-point pounding propels Wakeland to 2-1 in district play on the year, while Little Elm falls to 1-2 with a must-win game looming next week against Liberty.
“We didn’t play well in all three phases tonight, and that’s the bottom line,” said Kendrick Brown, Little Elm head coach. “We didn’t play well offensively, defensively or on special teams, and I take responsibility for that as head coach. We have to regroup and we have to regroup pretty quickly.”
