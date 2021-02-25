The Liberty girls basketball team brought home the state championship a season ago and one of the biggest reasons was its ability to win close games.
On Wednesday, the Redhawks entered the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs against a familiar face in 9-5A rival Memorial.
The two teams had split the season series, with Liberty edging out the first meeting, 38-37, and the Warriors claiming the second in another tight affair, 41-38.
That recent history seemed to lead to another down-to-the-wire affair and that once again proved to be the case.
But as it did during its championship run, the Redhawks once again found a way, claiming a 33-28 victory in a defensive battle at Prosper Rock Hill.
Liberty (18-8) moves on to the regional semifinals where it will take on North Forney at 7 p.m. Friday at Naaman Forest.
Frisco ISD entered the night with three teams still alive in the girls playoffs, but the Redhawks find themselves as the last team standing after Lone Star fell to Wylie East, 50-42, in a regional quarterfinal game at Plano East.
The Raiders jumped to an early six-point lead, but the Rangers responded to cut the deficit to 22-21 at halftime.
The game remained close throughout the second half, but Wylie East was able to edge out to a three-point lead at the end of three quarters and then did what it needed to down the stretch to pull out the win.
Akasha Davis had 12 points and Taylor Dailey and Keyera Roseby each added 10 for the Raiders. Lone Star, who finishes with a 21-5 record, got 10 points from Kyla Deck, nine from Hannah Carr and five each from Jordyn DeVaughn, Laila Williams and Morgan Cyiark.
BOYS
It was a tough night for local boys teams, as Sachse, Heritage and Wakeland all had their seasons come to an end.
The Mustangs gave No. 2 Duncanville all they wanted, but ultimately fell, 61-51 in an area round playoff game.
The Mustangs gave the Panthers all they wanted, and led 27-24 at halftime, but Duncanville was able to exert its will in the second half just enough to pull out the win.
Wakeland and Heritage also saw their seasons come to an end on Wednesday.
The Wolverines got off to a solid start, but Kimball used a huge fourth quarter to claim a 69-63 victory.
The Wolverines led 31-25 at halftime and held a nine-point advantage going to the fourth quarter, but the Knights caught fire from there, outscoring Wakeland 27-12 during the final eight minutes to rally for the victory.
Drake Kindsvater paced the Wolverines with 21 points, Cooper Sisco tallied 18 and Quincy Adams added 11.
Heritage ran into No. 1 Lancaster in the area round and the Tigers were too much in a 78-58 victory.
The Coyotes trailed 14-6 after one quarter, and while they got their offense going so did Lancaster, who led 40-22 at halftime and were able to maintain that advantage until the end.
