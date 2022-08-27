FRISCO FOOTBALL

Frisco was one of eight FISD football teams who were victorious in their season openers this week. 

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

After months of preparation, Frisco ISD football teams returned to the gridiron for their first official games of the 2022 season.

There were several highlights for FISD on opening weekend.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments