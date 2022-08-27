After months of preparation, Frisco ISD football teams returned to the gridiron for their first official games of the 2022 season.
There were several highlights for FISD on opening weekend.
Emerson and Panther Creek made history with their program debuts. It was a successful start for the Mavericks, who rallied for a 41-34 win over Hillcrest, while Panther Creek had a tougher time against FISD mate independence, who claimed a 49-14 win.
Also on Thursday, Lone Star picked up a nice 38-33 victory over Texarkana Texas High in a highly-touted match-up at AT&T Stadium. On the same night, Heritage flexed its defensive muscle in a 28-0 shutout of W.T. White.
Friday saw five FISD teams open the season with victories. In addition to the Knights, Reedy, Frisco, Centennial and Memorial are off to 1-0 starts.
Here is a quick look:
Thursday
Lone Star 38, Texarkana Texas High 33
The Rangers grabbed the early lead and kept the Tigers at arm’s length the rest of the night to grab a 38-33 win on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
It took Lone Star less than two minutes to score its first points of the season as Gabriel Barrientes threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Braxton for a quick 7-0 lead.
Following a Texas High turnover, the Rangers cashed in on a 1-yard keeper by Collin Blackstock to make it 14-0.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard, but Lone Star was able to counter with a 39-yard field goal by Chase Lanham to restore the two-score advantage at 17-7.
Texas High converted a turnover into a touchdown when Cody Reese hooked up with Tradarian Ball for a 22-yard score, with the Rangers coming right back with a 9-yard scoring strike from Blackstock to Chris Viveros to make it 24-14.
The Tigers closed to within four on a pair of field goals by Francisco Perez, but in perhaps the biggest play of the night, Jaiden Burnett returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards to the end zone to push the advantage back to 31-20.
After stuffing Texas High on fourth down, Burnett made another huge play by hauling in a 36-yard touchdown pass from Blackstock to make it 38-20, and though the Tigers would tack on a couple of late scores, Lone Star walked away with the season-opening win.
Heritage 28, W.T. White 0
The Coyotes used a stifling defensive effort to post a 28-0 shutout of the Longhorns in their season opener on Thursday at Loos Stadium.
Heritage held W.T. White to just seven first downs and only 130 yards of total offense.
The Coyotes seized control in a series of three plays.
Devan Calvin opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run, and after recovering an onside kick, Calvin hit Houston Brookshire with a 43-yard scoring strike and it was suddenly 13-0 midway through the first quarter.
Heritage tacked on a pair of field goals in the second, as Jacob Culpepper connected from 26 and 40 yards out to make it 19-0.
Culpepper’s third field goal of the game, this one from 47 yards out, pushed it to 22-0 and the Coyotes added one more insurance score on a 6-yard run by Calvin to provide the final margin.
Corsicana 38, Liberty 28
The Redhawks dug themselves an early hole and saw a late comeback fall short on Thursday in a 38-28 loss to the Tigers at Kuykendall Stadium.
Corsicana had its ground game going early, as Jayden Jones and Adrian Baston rushed for scores to open a two-score lead.
Disaster then struck for Liberty when it fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Tigers turned that into a 3-yard touchdown run by Jones and it was suddenly 21-0 in the first quarter.
The lead swelled to 28-0 after Jones’ third scoring run of the night, but the Redhawks showed signs of life late in the half.
Liberty got on the scoreboard when Will Jackson hooked up with Davion Dixon on a 50-yard touchdown pass. The Redhawks got the ball back after an interception and cashed in on a 1-yard keeper by Jackson to close to within 28-14 at halftime.
Corsicana regained momentum in the third quarter with a short touchdown run by Baston.
Liberty responded when Jackson went back to Dixon for a 13-yard scoring strike, but following another turnover, the Tigers pushed the lead back to 38-20 on a field goal by Joe Morales.
The Redhawks found the end zone one more time when Khaleb Cooper had a short touchdown run and added the two-point conversion to make it 38-28 but that was as close as it would get.
Grapevine 49, Wakeland 28
The Wolverines saw a pair of early turnovers turn into a big deficit and they could never fully recover in a 49-28 loss to the Mustangs on Thursday at Toyota Stadium.
Grapevine intercepted Wakeland on the first two possessions, leading to touchdown runs by Evan Baum and Parker Polk to open a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
The scoring heated up in the second, as the teams traded scores on five consecutive possessions.
The Mustangs extended the advantage to 21-0 when Baum found Rondale Carridine for a 3-yard scoring strike.
The Wolverines got going with a pair of big plays, as Brennan Myer hooked up with Ben Patterson on a 69-yard score and Cooper Snyder had a 72-yard touchdown run, but Grapevine matched those with scoring runs by C.J. Holmes and Baum to take a 35-14 lead into halftime.
The Mustangs did not take their foot off the gas in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 49-14.
Wakeland never stopped battling, with Myer throwing touchdown passes of 17 yards to Ashdyn Kahouch and 16 yards to Tripp Riordan to close to within 49-28, but that was as close as it would get.
Friday
Reedy 69, Azle 27
The Lions offense was in midseason form on Friday as they rolled to a 69-27 victory over Azle in their opener at Hornet Stadium.
Reedy jumped on Azle from the start, as Braden Hernandez threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Smith and Dennis Moody and Aaron Daniels added short scoring runs to open a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
While the Hornets started to move the ball themselves, the Lions were able to get a 9-yard touchdown run from Devin Hardy to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.
Reedy started to pull away coming out of the locker room, as Daniels had a 3-yard scoring run, Caleb Deal found the end zone from four yards out and Moody busted loose for a 52-yard touchdown to push the lead to 48-14.
The Lions were not quite finished, as Connor McGrath caught a 32-yard scoring pass from Deal, Moody capped his night with a 36-yard touchdown run and Deal hooked up with A.J. Jayroe for the final tally of the game.
Frisco 36, Fort Worth Brewer 7
The Raccoons enjoyed a successful debut to the 2022 season with a methodical 36-7 victory over Fort Worth Brewer on Friday at Kuykendall Stadium.
Frisco grabbed a lead it would not relinquish on its opening drive, with Brandon Miyazono hitting Jordon Hamilton on a 29-yard touchdown pass.
Following an interception by Ismael Taylor, Hamilton ripped off a 31-yard scoring run to make it 14-0.
In the third quarter, the Raccoons picked up two points on a safety, Miyazono scored from five yards out and Kam Pendergraph had a 13-yard touchdown run as the lead swelled to 29-0.
Brewer managed to get on the scoreboard to avoid the shutout, but Frisco provided the final points of the night when Hamilton broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run to seal the victory.
Independence 49, Panther Creek 14
The Panthers made history as they played their first game in school history on Friday, but they got a rude welcoming from their Frisco ISD mates, as the Knights jumped to an early lead and cruised to a 49-14 victory at The Ford Center.
Independence opened the scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run by Ude Enyeribe and after Panther Creek fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Enyeribe found the end zone from five yards out.
The Knights were not quite finished in the opening quarter, as Matteo Quattrin’s 3-yard scoring run made it 21-0.
It was more of the same in the second quarter, with Enyeribe, Keith Rockwell and Lynel Davis recording touchdown runs to push the advantage to 42-0 at halftime.
The Independence special teams got into the act in the third quarter, as McKenzie West returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown.
Though it was a rough start for the Panthers, they did some things to build on in the fourth quarter. Garry Simms tallied the first touchdown in program history with a 13-yard run and Sentei Simpson added a 1-yard score later in the frame.
Centennial 31, Richardson 0
The Titans’ 2022 debut was an impressive one on both sides of the ball, as they rolled to a 31-0 victory over the Eagles on Friday at Eagle-Mustang Stadium.
Centennial scored on its opening drive, with Naman Goyal finding the end zone on a 3-yard run, and Harry Stewart’s 28-yard touchdown run gave them a 14-0 lead at the end of one quarter.
The Titans added to their advantage in the third quarter, as Jack Davis kicked a 43-yard field goal and Goyal threw a 17-yard scoring strike to Brett Esckilden to take a 24-0 lead into halftime.
Centennial tacked on another score in the third quarter with a 18-yard touchdown run by Stewart and that would be plenty of support for the defense, which held Richardson to under 100 yards on the night.
Memorial 30, Lakeview 28
The Warriors overcame a late comeback effort by the Patriots to claim a 30-28 victory in their season opener on Friday at Toyota Stadium.
Lakeview opened the scoring when Caylon Montgomery caught a 18-yard touchdown pass from Jonathan Hester, but Memorial countered with a big play of its own later in the first quarter, as Jake Gierkey hooked up with Brandon Tullis on a 73-yard scoring strike.
Tullis gave the Warriors the lead in the second quarter with a 1-yard scoring run and Gierkey then found Ferron Cotton for a 26-yard touchdown pass to open a 20-7 lead.
Hester went back to Montgomery, this time from 28 yards out to close the gap, and the Patriots grabbed a 21-20 lead when Hester hit Julius Spencer for a 72-yard touchdown.
Memorial regained the edge when Ian Villarreal booted a 50-yard field goal, and after a Lakeview turnover, Tullis found the end zone on a 17-yard run to give them a 30-21 lead.
The Patriots made things interesting when Hester threw a 8-yard touchdown pass to Spencer to make it a two-point game with 1:32 left, but the Warriors were able to recover the onside kick and run out the clock.
Princeton 14, Lebanon Trail 7
Defenses took center stage in the season opener for these two teams, but it was Princeton that was able to do just enough to earn a 14-7 victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter courtesy of a 1-yard run by Ladon McKinney, but that would be it for either team until the fourth.
Princeton made it a two-score game when Presley Self had a 6-yard touchdown run, but Lebanon Trail was not quite finished.
The Trail Blazers’ first score of the season came when Matthew Robinson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dawayne McDole to cut it to 14-7.
Lebanon Trail got the ball back with a chance to tie it up, but the Tigers were able to force a turnover on downs and then run out the clock.
