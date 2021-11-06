Frisco 27, Memorial 10
The Raccoons (7-1 in 7-5A Division II, 9-1 overall) and Warriors (2-6, 4-6) were relatively even for much of Thursday’s regular season finale.
But Frisco got an opening in the second quarter and exploded for three touchdowns in less than three minutes and that was the difference in a 27-10 victory at the Ford Center at The Star.
The game was scoreless in the first quarter, but late in the frame, Drew Johnson had a nice punt return to set the Raccoons up in Memorial territory.
That led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Dylan Hardin to take a 7-0 lead.
The Frisco defense then did its part to force a Warrior punt, which was blocked, with Jonah Choate recovering in the end zone for a touchdown.
The Raccoons special teams again came up big on the next Memorial punt, with Drew Johnson returning it 65 yards to paydirt and just like that, it was 20-0.
The Warriors got on the scoreboard late in the first half on a 22-yard field goal by Ian Villarreal and after missing a field goal early in the third quarter, they got a 61-yard touchdown pass from Braeden Mussett to Ferron Cotton to close to within 20-10 with 3:42 left in the frame.
Memorial had a chance to draw closer after an interception, but was unable to cash it into points, and Frisco came right back after that, getting a 4-yard scoring run from Wyatt Carson to make it 27-10 and that is the way it would end.
Heritage 31, Independence 28
The Coyotes (2-6, 4-6) and Knights (2-6, 3-7) might have been eliminated from playoff contention, but not stop them from putting on one of the better games of the night on Friday.
It came down to the final minutes, but Heritage got a 5-yard touchdown run from Shawn Wara with two minutes left and the defense sealed the deal with an interception as they pulled out a 31-28 victory at Toyota Stadium.
The defenses had controlled much of the first quarter until Independence broke the stalemate late in the frame with a 8-yard touchdown run by Ude Enyeribe.
The Coyotes got their offense going late in the half, as Easton Swetnam threw touchdown passes of 2 yards to Carsten Brewer and 5 yards to Bryce Gilchrist to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.
The Knights tied it up in the third quarter with a big play, as Ryan Rapp hooked up with Jake Simpson on a 75-yard scoring strike, and then after Heritage got a field goal from Jacob Culpepper, Independence surged ahead when Rapp threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Landon Neeley to take a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The back-and-forth continued, as Wara’s 8-yard touchdown run gave the Coyotes a 24-21 advantage.
The Knights needed just one minute to answer, as Reggie Bush caught a 52-yard scoring pass from Rapp to make it 28-24.
But Heritage would have the final word, as Wara’s second touchdown run gave them the lead and the defense took care of the rest.
Centennial 57, Denton 36
It has not been the best of seasons for the Titans (1-7 in 5-5A Division I, 1-9 overall), but they did finish on a high note on Friday with a 57-36 victory over Denton (1-7, 1-9) at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Sophomore Harry Stewart had a huge night and he announced his presence on the first play from scrimmage by breaking free for a 79-yard touchdown run to take a quick 7-0 lead.
The Broncos countered with a big play of their own, with Coco Brown reeling off a 64-yard scoring run to tie it up.
Centennial then took to the air, with Vishnu Balakrishan catching touchdown passes of 22 yards from Tyler Rich and 35 yards from Naman Goyal to open a 21-7 lead.
Denton refused to go away, as Colton Adler hooked up with Tristan Strange on a 42-yard scoring strike and the two-point conversion cut it to 21-15.
It stayed that way until halftime but not for long in the third quarter, as the Titans put together a nice drive, with Rich throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to Brett Esckilden to push it to 28-15.
Stewart started to take over from there, breaking a 43-yard scoring run to extend the advantage to 35-15.
After the Broncos found the end zone on a 31-yard run from Brown, Stewart matched it from 22 yards out to make it 42-22.
Brown’s big night continued for Denton with a 60-yard touchdown and the Bronco defense then made a big play by recording a safety to narrow the gap to 42-29, but they had no answers for Stewart and the Centennial offense.
Stewart found the end zone once again on the ground and then caught a 32-yard scoring strike from rich to push the lead to 57-29.
Denton would score one more time on a 6-yard run by Courtney Blackston, but that is as close as it would get.
Prosper Rock Hill 51, Lebanon Trail 34
The Trail Blazers (0-8, 1-9) were hoping to close the season on a high note, but got off to a slow start and had its late comeback attempt fall short as the Blue Hawks (4-4, 5-5) claimed a 51-34 victory on Friday.
Rock Hill struck first on the game’s opening drive on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Brenner Cox to Ryan Threat and they converted the two-point conversion to take a 8-0 lead.
Lebanon Trail came right back, with Parker Mawhee’s 8-yard scoring run cutting the deficit to 8-7, but the Blue Hawks would control the rest of the half.
Cox hooked up with Luke Knight on a 27-yard scoring strike and Donovan Shannon broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run, with the two-point conversions allowing them to open a 24-7 lead.
Cox maintained the hot hand in the passing game, throwing touchdown passes of 22 yards to Isaiah Orlandi and 11 yards to Knight to take a 37-7 advantage into halftime.
The teams traded scores in the third quarter, with Mawhee scoring on a 2-yard run and Matthew Robison adding a 59-yard touchdown run for the Trail Blazers, and Rock Hill matching each with Knight catching his third touchdown pass of the night, this one from Cox from 27 yards out and Cox was then on the receiving end on a 24-yard pass from Matt Wagner to make it 51-21 late in the third quarter.
Lebanon Trail never stopped battling, with Robison throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Ressa and a 22-yard scoring strike to Dalton Hammons to close the deficit to 51-34, but that was as close as it would get.
