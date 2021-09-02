The 10 Frisco ISD football teams return to action this week for the second round of non-district games.
Each carries its own importance to each respective team, but in terms of statewide attention, one match-up stands out.
That takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Toyota Stadium when Lone Star hosts Aledo in a showdown of state powers.
The Rangers have only been around for a little more than a decade, but have quickly forged a winning reputation.
In the last six years, they have compiled a 67-14 record, with one state runner-up finish in 2015 and another state semifinal run two years ago.
But Lone Star will not be satisfied until it reaches the top and if there is another program to aspire to be, it might be its opponent on Thursday.
The Bearcats, who started play in 1946, enjoyed their share of success over their first few decades, highlighted by winning their first state championship back in 1998.
It is in the last dozen years where Aledo has truly become one of the elite programs in the history of Texas.
Since 2009, the Bearcats have posted a remarkable 174-11 record and have captured nine state championships during that span including the last three in a row.
It does not appear that either program is stepping back any time soon.
The Rangers enter the game ranked No. 5 in the Texas Association Press Class 5A Division I poll, while Aledo is once again No. 1 in Class 5A Division II.
Lone Star had no problem in its opener as it breezed to a 59-14 rout of San Antonio Cornerstone Christian.
Quarterback Garret Rangel was in midseason form, completing 15-of-18 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns.
The same could be said for Ashton Jeanty, who had 13 carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns, including a 78-yarder, to go along with two receptions for 44 yards and a score.
Rangel spread the ball around, with seven different players recording at least two catches.
The Lone Star defense actually surrendered a touchdown on the game’s opening drive, but slammed the door from there, allowing only 132 totally yards and forcing three turnovers while the offense reeled off 59 straight points.
Aledo also had little problem in Week 1, cruising to a 47-7 win over Weatherford.
The game was actually tied at 7-7 early on before the Bearcat defense put the clamps on and the offense reeled off 40 unanswered points.
It was a relatively conservative plan for Aledo, who stayed largely on the ground. Ryan Williams rushed for three touchdowns, Connor Smith ran for a pair of scores and Davhon Keys opened the game with a touchdown run.
Last season, these teams delivered one of the best games of the regular season, with Aledo scoring a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference in a 34-32 victory.
Saginaw at Heritage, 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Center
This match-up features a pair of 1-0 teams, with the Coyotes coming off a 63-22 victory over W.T. White in Week 1.
Quarterback Easton Swetnam is coming off a huge game, as he completed 19-of-25 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 11 times for 168 yards and three scores.
Carsten Brewer was on the receiving end of all three of those scores, finishing with five receptions for 114 yards, while Shawn Wara, Braeden Simmons and Zavion Langrin also rushed for touchdowns.
The Coyote defense forced five turnovers, and while it did give up its share of yards, many of those came with the game out of reach.
The Rough Riders pulled out a 24-21 win over Fort Worth Southwest to win its opener.
Samuel Johnson was 21-of-29 for 149 yards and a touchdown and he also rushed for a score, while Kyle Kennard had 13 carries for 78 yards and a score.
Reedy at Frisco, 7 p.m. Friday at The Ford Center
The Lions take on a FISD opponent for the second straight week after engaging in one of the most entertaining games in the area in their 50-49 loss to Liberty.
The game featured more than 1,000 yards of total offense, with the Redhawks scoring a touchdown and then converting a two-point conversion with eight seconds left to win it.
Dennis Moody had his way on the ground, rushing 21 times for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Aaron Daniels had nine carries for 77 yards and a score.
A.J. Padgett threw for 186 yards and three touchdowns to Kaleb Smith, A.J. Jayroe and Josh Goines.
Frisco was supposed to play Naaman Forest last week, but after the Rangers pulled out due to COVID-19 issues, the Raccoons found a late replacement in Sulphur Springs and posted a 54-24 win.
Frisco spread the wealth offensively, as quarterback Wyatt Carson threw for one score and rushed for another.
A.J. Yasilli had a rushing touchdown and a pick-6, Dylan Hardin had a pair of scores and Ismael Taylor returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Greenville at Liberty, 7p.m. Friday at Toyota Stadium
Coming off their first playoff berth since 2011, the Redhawks expect even bigger and better things this season.
They started on the right foot in dramatic fashion, with Kendric Luster rushing for a 1-yard touchdown with eight seconds left and then converting the two-point conversion to seal a 50-49 win over Reedy.
It capped a huge night for Luster, who threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for three scores.
Evan Stewart flashed his playmaking skills with four catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, Jack Bryan and Cade McGarrh had scoring grabs and Jaxson Frazier made an impact on the ground with five carries for 100 yards, highlighted by a 75-yard scoring run.
The Lions were unable to keep pace with Tyler Chapel Hill in a 63-36 loss last week.
Quarterback Joe Galay completed 11-of-20 passes for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Hugh Pitts rushed for 93 yards and two scores and Micah Simpson and Jaqualyn Davis had touchdown catches for Greenville.
Melissa at Memorial, 7 p.m. Friday at Kuykendall Stadium
The Warriors took some time to get going, but they did so at the right time, scoring 23 points in the second half to rally for a 23-14 victory over Justin Northwest.
Quarterback Ethan Lollar was 13-of-22 for 178 yards and a touchdown and Braeden Mussett also came on and threw for a score.
True Booker rushed for a touchdown, Ferron Cotton had five receptions for 1210 yards and a score and Jaxson Davis made five catches for 91 yards and found the end zone once.
Max Honsaker led the defense with 10 tackles, Garren Huey made eight stops, Braden Uhlmann and Alex Cantu recorded sacks and the secondary came up huge, as Amin White had a pair of interceptions and Huey and Carlos Romero added picks.
Melissa once again entered the season state-ranked in Class 4A Division I, but was knocked off in its opener with a 34-13 loss to rival Celina.
The Cardinals shot themselves in the foot too often, turning the ball over five times and committing eight penalties.
Still, look for Melissa to come out with a much cleaner effort on Friday. Quarterback Sam Fennegan completed 11-of-23 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, with Matthew Sanford and Jayvon Smith his favorite targets as week ago, while Ashton Mitchell-Johnson shouldered the load on the ground with 16 carries for 95 yards and a score.
Centennial at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m. Friday at Falcon Stadium
The Titans thought they were well on their way to a season-opening victory until Royse City erupted for 30 points in the fourth quarter to turn a 16-point deficit into a 44-30 win.
Centennial will look for a full four quarters this week as it tries to even its record against Lake Dallas.
Tyler Rich was 18-of-36 for 236 yards and a touchdown a week ago an also picked his spots on the ground with 15 carries for 53 yards and a score.
Harry Stewart, III had the attention of the defense, but still managed 45 yards and a touchdown, Kyle McFarland had six receptions for 52 yards and Brett Eskidsen made three grabs for 106 yards and a score.
Defensively, Parker Brosam and Ashton Scott led the way with nine tackles, Payton Derrick and Joshua Eckert each recorded 1.5 sacks and Tyler Raymond forced a fumble that was recovered by Jacob Smith.
Lake Dallas is off to a 1-0 start after posting a 34-28 win over Denton on Friday.
The Falcons rode the three-headed rushing monster of quarterback Brendan Sorsby, Godwin Ugochukwu and Drew McKinney, who combined for 40 carries for 268 yards and four touchdowns, three of which came courtesy of Sorsby.
Sophomore linebacker Riley Griffin had a huge game with 22 tackles. Anthony Luna recorded 14 tackles and Issac Nava-Felan and Ugochukwu made 13 and 12 stops respectively.
Independence at WF Rider, 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium
The Knights were scoreless in the first quarter last week, but erupted for 26 points in the second and never looked back en route to a 47-17 win over Pearce.
Reggie Bush took center stage in all three phases of the game. The senior returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, returned a punt 64 yards for a score, made eight tackles from his safety position, rushed three times for 33 yards, had two catches for 43 yards, put five kickoffs into the end zone as the kicker, averaged 38 yards on three punts.
The Independence ground game was efficient, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. That effort was led by Ude Enyeribe, who amassed 167 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 carries.
Quarterback Joe Veracruz rushed for a score and threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jace Petty.
Matthew Goldman paced the defense with a team-high 14 tackles, while Cade Foster, Jack Fortner and Gerrit Mcaloon joined Bush with eight stops. Brett Karhu recorded three of the team’s six sacks and Aidan McCowan had an interception.
The Raiders also rolled in their opener in a 38-18 victory over Dumas. Anquan Willis rushed nine times for 92 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a 70-yarder, and quarterback Jack Pitts threw for 185 yards and scoring strikes to Tobias Oliver and Victor Chavez.
The defense was solid, as well, forcing three turnovers and holding Dumas to 254 total yards, including less than two yards per carry on the ground.
Lebanon Trail at Corsicana, 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium
The Trail Blazers grinded out a season-opening victory in dramatic fashion, as Gregory Hatley’s 11-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted them to a 20-14 victory over Berkner.
It was the third rushing score of the night for Hatley, who went for 69 yards on 23 carries, in an old-school ground-oriented game in which the teams combined for 80 rushing attempts compared with 46 passes.
Lebanon Trail got a pair of huge defensive efforts in the middle, as Trenton Ford recorded 22 tackles and Mark Lang made 15 stops, with two for loss, Akai Milton and Jaquay Nash registered sacks and the Trail Blazers had 10 quarterback pressures.
Corsicana was also in a defensive battle in its opener, with Dontay Thomas’ 18-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter being the difference in a 14-7 win over The Colony.
Much like the other game, also, the Tigers and Cougars combined for 86 running plays combined with 26 pass attempts.
Thomas, K.J. Armstrong, Adrian Baston and Anthony Young combined for 38 carries for 242 yards to help Corsicana offset 18 penalties, while the defense allowed only 241 total yards and 3.3 yards per carry.
Wakeland at Pearce, 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang-Eagle Stadium
This will be the 2021 opener for the Wolverines, who had to cancel last week’s game for COVID-19 reasons.
Wakeland will look to take the first step toward its ninth straight playoff appearance on Friday.
The Wolverines will have a new quarterback under center, meaning all eyes will be on running back Jared White early on after he rushed for 1.158 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago.
Even if the offense takes some time to gel, Wakeland should still be in a position to earn the win thanks to a defense that returns eight starters, including lineman Carson McMillin and safety Davion Woolen.
This will be the second straight week that Pearce will face a FISD foe after opening with a 47-17 loss to Independence.
The Mustangs had their moments through the air, as Hayden Hawthorne completed 24-of-42 passes for 202 yards and touchdowns to Blake Follett and Cormac Boylan, but they will need to get the ground game going after averaging only 3.5 yards per carry.
On the other side of the ball, Isaac Martinez and Ryan Williams recorded eight and seven, respectively, and the defense as a whole had seven tackles for loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.