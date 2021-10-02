Frisco 43, Liberty 7
Friday’s meeting between the Raccoons and Redhawks was a highly-anticipated one between two teams tied atop the 7-5A Division I standings.
It never materialized.
Frisco jumped on an under-manned Liberty team early and never looked back, making a statement of its own with a 43-7 victory at the Ford Center.
The Raccoons remain perfect on the season at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in 7-5A Division II, while the Redhawks suffer their first setback of the year, falling to 4-1 and 2-1.
Frisco set the tone on the opening possession, marching down the field with Dylan Hardin scoring on a 4-yard run to take a 7-0 lead.
It was the first of five consecutive scoring drives for the Raccoons.
Jordan Hamilton found the end zone on a 8-yard run and Bradford Martin broke free for a 76-yard touchdown to make it 22-0.
Liberty got on the scoreboard with a short touchdown run by Jaxson Frazier, but Frisco immediately regained control.
Hardin had a 4-yard touchdown run and Brandon Miyazono hauled in a 23-yard scoring pass from Wyatt Carson to give them a 36-7 halftime lead.
Hamilton added a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but by that point, the game was well in hand.
Wakeland 56, Heritage 28
The Wolverines and Coyotes entered the week on opposite ends of the district standings, but at times on Thursday, Heritage showed signs of pulling an upset.
In the end, though, the Coyotes simply had no answer for Jared White, who accounted for six touchdowns to lead Wakeland to a 56-28 victory at the Ford Center at the Star.
The Wolverines improve to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in 5-5A Division I, while Heritage falls to 2-4 and 0-4.
The Coyotes actually struck first, converting a turnover into points when Easton Sweatnam scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to grab a 7-0 lead.
Wakeland came right back, with a 5-yard scoring run by Alex Shirley, but following another interception, Shawn Wara’s 8-yard touchdown allowed them to regain the lead at 14-7.
The Wolverines began to take control from there.
White took over in the second quarter, reeling off touchdown runs of 27, 4 and 58 yards to stake Wakeland to a 28-14 halftime lead.
White picked up where he left off in the third quarter, breaking free for a 75-yard scoring run on the first play from scrimmage to make it 35-14.
Heritage tried to hang around, with Wara capping a quick drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge, but the Wolverines needed just two plays to answer, with White’s 53-yard scoring run pushing the lead back to 42-14.
White then showed his versatility, turning in a score in the passing game with a 60-yard touchdown catch and backup Cooper Snyder got into the mix with a 61-yard scoring run that extended the advantage to 56-21.
The Coyotes would find the end zone one more time on a short scoring run by Zavion Langrin to get it back to 56-28, but that was as close as it would get.
Independence 44, Denton 21
The Knights had to wait nearly an extra 24 hours to take the field due to lightning in the area on Thursday, but they showed no signs of it affecting them in any way as they rolled to a 44-21 victory over Denton on Friday at Bronco Stadium.
Independence (2-3 overall) notches its first 5-5A Division I win to move to 1-2 in district, while the Broncos fall to 1-5 and 1-3.
Reggie Bush got the Knights on the board in the opening quarter with a 15-yard touchdown run and Bush then got into the act on defense with a 74-yard pick-6.
The big plays for Independence continued, as Ude Enyeribe broke free for a 95-yard touchdown run to open a 21-7 lead.
Denton had some big plays of its own and it returned the ensuing kickoff for a score to keep things interesting, but the Knights took control from there.
Matteo Quattrin fired a 49-yard scoring strike to Jake Simpson and then ooked up with Bush on a 84-yard score to stake them to a 36-14 halftime lead.
Quattrin then threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Landon Neeley to push it to 44-16 early in the third quarter and the Knights never looked back.
Denison 43, Memorial 24
The Warriors hung with the Yellow Jackets for a while, but Denison was able to take control in the second half to pull away for a 43-24 victory at Kuykendall Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (4-0) remain undefeated and move to 2-0 in 7-5A Division II, while Memorial suffers its first defeat, dropping to 4-1 and 2-1.
The game did not start ideally for the Warriors, as Jadarian Price returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for Denison.
But Memorial came back later in the first quarter with a nice drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Brandon Tullis to tie it up.
The Yellow Jackets regained the lead on a 63-yard scoring strike from Caleb Heavner to Josh Kurtenbach and then turned in a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery to take a 21-7 lead.
The Warriors got back into the end zone on a 6-yard touchdown run by Braeden Mussett and then drew to within 21-17 on Ian Villarreal’s 39-yard field goallate in the third quarter.
Following a Denison score, Memorial took advantage of a good kickoff return by R.J. Demadet to set up a 9-yard touchdown run by Tullis to get back to within 29-24 early in the fourth quarter, but the Yellow Jackets would close with a pair of touchdown drives and the Warriors were unable to mount a comeback.
Denton Ryan 37, Centennial 7
The Titans entered Thursday harboring thoughts of an upset, but Denton Ryan quickly put an end to that, jumping to a quick lead and pulling away for a 37-7 victory at Kuykendall Stadium.
The Raiders improve to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in 5-5A Division I, while Centennial falls to 0-5 and 0-3.
Denton Ryan got the scoring started in the first quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Khalon Davis to Michael Davis and the special teams then got into the act, blocking a punt out of the end zone to make it 9-0.
The Raiders kept the pressure on, with Khalon Davis hitting Jordyn Bailey on a 37-yard scoring strike to take a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The lead swelled to 23-0 when Kalib Hicks scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, but to the Centennial defense’s credit, they were able to limit the damage from there.
It stayed that way until early in the third, when Khalon Davis went back to Bailey for a 40-yard touchdown pass and the Denton Ryan special teams again came up special when Bailey returned a punt 71 yards to the house to make it 37-0.
The Titans avoided the shutout when Naman Goyal threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Jacob Smith to pull to within 37-7, but that is where it stood at the end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.