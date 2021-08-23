The second weekend of the volleyball season traditionally features some of the biggest pre-district tournaments in the state.
Two of those talented fields were at the Allen Texas Open and at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic, which each featured a bevy of state-ranked teams.
Frisco ISD was heavily involved in both events with several representatives at each.
FISD had five teams competing at the Allen Texas Open and each enjoyed their share of positive moments.
Heritage was the lone squad to qualify for the Championship Bracket after posting a 3-1 record on Friday.
The Coyotes shook off an opening 25-17, 25-16 loss to McKinney North with a 25-13, 22-25, 25-19 victory over Pearce and a 25-20, 25-15 win against Hockaday.
In the crossover match, Heritage topped rival Lebanon Trail in a 25-19, 25-15 sweep to earn a spot in the winner’s bracket.
The Coyotes got off to a hot start on Saturday with a 25-23, 18-25, 25-19 win over host Allen.
That drew a match-up with Austin, the No. 2 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll. Heritage hung right with its state-ranked foe, but ultimately dropped a 25-23, 18-25, 25-19 decision.
The Coyotes would close out the tournament with a 25-15, 25-15 loss at the hands of Bishop Lynch.
After an up-and-down opening day, Memorial saved its best for last as it advanced to the finals of the Challenger Bracket on Saturday.
The Warriors opened the tournament with a 25-16, 25-22 loss to the host Eagles. Memorial bounced back with a 25-17, 25-20 sweep of El Paso Eastwood before closing pool play with a 25-12, 25-12 loss to Plano East.
In the crossover match, the Warriors fell to Wolfforth Frenship 25-19, 25-21.
That sent them to the Challenger Bracket and that is where they picked up their play.
Memorial got the ball rolling with a 25-11, 25-17 sweep of El Paso Bel Air and followed that up with a 25-22, 25-11 victory over John Paul II.
In the semifinals, the Warriors outlasted Prosper Rock Hill for a 25-14, 23-25 25-15 win.
Memorial was not quite able to complete the run to the title, as Hockaday was able to prevail in the finals for a 25-16, 23-25, 25-23 victory.
Centennial also had a roller coaster weekend, but it culminated with them winning the consolation side of the Challenger Bracket.
The Titans had split their four matches on Friday.
They rallied for a 19-25, 25-8, 25-17 win over Mansfield Legacy in the opener before falling to McKinney Boyd 25-19, 25-16 in the second match of the day.
Centennial finished pool play with a 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Cy-Creek, but dropped a 25-19, 25-22 decision to Keller Timber Creek in the crossover match.
The Titans got off to a slow start on Saturday with a 19-25, 25-11, 25-15 loss to North Forney, but they picked up steam from there and closed with three consecutive victories to close out the event.
It started with a 25-17, 25-11 sweep of Hillcrest. They followed that up with a 25-21, 25-18 win over rival Frisco and then rallied for a 15-25, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Pearce in the finale.
Lebanon Trail bookended its tournament weekend with victories.
The Trail Blazers started hot with a 19-25, 25-11, 25-15 victory over North Forney. Their fortunes turned from there, though, with losses to state-ranked Austin (25-16, 25-22), Argyle Liberty Christian (25-22, 25-19) and Heritage (25-19, 25-15).
In the Challenger first round, Lebanon Trail advanced with a 19-25, 25-20, 25-21 win over El Paso Eastwood, but they were knocked out of bracket play with a 25-17, 25-22 loss to Plano East. The Trail Blazers finished on a high with a 25-23, 25-23, victory over Mansfield Legacy.
Frisco got off to a tough start in pool play, dropping matches to Colleyville Heritage (25-15, 25-10), Concordia Lutheran (25-21, 25-20) and Wylie East (25-22, 20-25, 25-15).
The Raccoons did pick up a bit of momentum in their crossover match after rallying for a 14-25, 25-21, 26-24 win against Midlothian Heritage.
Frisco fell in the Challenger Bracket opening round with a 25-17, 25-17 loss at the hands of John Paul II. They bounced back with a 25-11, 25-12 sweep of El Paso Bel Air, but the road came to an end with a 25-21, 25-18 loss to Centennial.
Plano West claimed the championship at the Allen Texas Open with a 25-22, 25-18 victory over Austin.
RISD Volleywood Classic
Independence picked up a huge boost of momentum in its preparation for the 9-5A season by winning the championship at the Richardson ISD Volleywood Classic on Saturday.
The Knights actually got off to a slow start, falling to Kennedale in a 25-18, 20-25, 25-19 loss.
It would be Independence’s last setback of the tournament.
They quickly bounced back with a 25-15, 25-8 sweep of Irving MacArthur and a 25-5, 25-14 win over Royse City.
That carried over into Friday, when the Knights posted three consecutive sweeps over Carrollton Ranchview (25-5, 25-10), The Colony (25-20, 25-20) and Longview (25-6, 25-20).
That landed them a spot in the Gold Bracket and they made the most of it, starting with a 25-11, 25-18 win over Garland and a 25-10, 25-13 victory over Richardson.
That earned them a spot in the finals and a rematch with The Colony. It was a tight match, but Independence was able to pull out a 25-11, 24-26, 27-25 victory to claim the tournament championship.
Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic
The Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic featured another loaded field and it included a trio of FISD teams with Wakeland, Reedy and Liberty.
The Wolverines posted a 5-3 overall record at the event.
On Thursday, Wakeland picked up a 25-16, 15-25, 29-27 win over Rockwall and a 25-15, 25-18 sweep of Denton Guyer sandwiched around a 25-23, 25-23 loss to Keller.
The Wolverines came out strong on Friday, sweeping Southlake Carroll 25-19, 25-18 and holding off Mansfield 26-24, 25-21 before falling to Highland Park, 25-11, 25-23.
That qualified them for the Championship Silver bracket, where they opened with a 25-11, 16-25, 25-21 win over Justin Northwest but was then knocked out with a 25-14, 25-21 loss to V.R. Eaton.
Reedy got off to a red-hot start on Thursday in winning its pool. The Lions held off Denton for a 25-23, 15-25, 25-20 win and then earned sweeps of Cedar Prk (25-18, 25-16) and Canyon Randall (25-11, 25-19).
That carried over into the early match on Friday, when they posted a 25-14, 25-17 victory over Waxahachie.
However, the road got tougher from there, as they dropped a 22-25, 25-17, 25-22 setback to Justin Northwest and a 25-14, 25-18 loss to Prosper.
That relegated Reedy to the Championship Bronze bracket, where they started strong with a 25-20, 25-13 win over Mansfield, but then fell to Sagniaw Boswell, 25-21, 21-25, 25-13.
Liberty will look to turn things around after a tough weekend. The Redhawks suffered three pool play losses on Thursday against Weatherford (13-25, 25-10, 25-19), Flower Mound (25-19, 25-10) and Amarillo (23-25, 26-24, 25-15).
On Friday, Liberty fell to Aledo 25-14, 25-14 and Decatur 25-12, 25-14 before notching their first win with a 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Arlington Lamar.
That momentum did not carry over in the Consolation Bronze bracket, where they suffered setbacks to Weatherford (25-23, 25-20) and Keller (25-15, 25-20).
