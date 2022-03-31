There were plenty of interesting storylines involving the 9-5A boys basketball season, but there is no question which one grabbed the top headline.

Memorial entered the season fresh off making the playoffs for the first time in program history.

The Warriors not only added a new chapter to their own story, they did so for Frisco ISD, as well.

Memorial rolled to an undefeated district championship—its first—and it was just getting started.

The Warriors soon followed with its first playoff victory and they embarked on a memorable journey that took them all the way to the regional championship game, becoming just the second FISD program, along with Lone Star, to reach that point.

So while each team received its share of accolades on the 9-5A all-district team, it was Memorial that took center stage.

The Warriors captured three superlative awards and six players named to the team.

That group included the 9-5A most valuable player in Drew Steffe. The versatile 6-5 junior came up big time and time again, averaging 16.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Senior Avery Jackson was voted as the district defensive player of the year. The 6-2 guard, who signed to play at Oklahoma City University, was not only a force on the defensive end, he was a key player on the other end of the court, as he recorded 15.8 points and 3.6 boards per contest.

Head coach Quinton Gibson and his assistants were named 9-5A coaching staff of the year, as the Warriors finished with a 34-4 record, achieving never-before-reached heights.

Two more Memorial players were named to the first team in senior guard Isaiah Foster, who has several college offers, and senior post Mason Wujek, a 6-8 post who recently announced he would play at Quincy University.

While Jackson, Foster and Wujek will be moving on, as will honorable mention pick senior Jack Mefford, the cupboard will not be bare.

In addition to Steffe, 6-4 junior Leon Horner, who was named to the second team, is expected to return, as is junior Cooper Mendel, who was selected to the all-defensive team.

Senior Jack Mefford and Mendel were also chosen as honorable mentions.

While Memorial distanced itself from the field by five games, there was plenty of drama surrounding the final three playoff berths, which saw Heritage secure place, followed by Liberty and Wakeland.

The Coyotes made the playoffs for the second straight season and also returned to the area finals.

Heritage was led by senior Nicholas Jett, who was tabbed the 9-5A offensive player of the year. Jett, who signed with West Texas A&M, was one of the top scorers in the area, averaging 19.1 points, while adding 5.5 rebounds 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Jett was joined on the first team by senior Taven Washington, who did a little of everything, recording 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Senior Mosa Osagie, who had 8.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, was named to the second team, while junior Justin Rucker was recognized on the all-defensive team.

The Redhawks returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 on squad that featured plenty of firepower.

Liberty captured one superlative award with Jacobe Coleman, who was honored as the 9-5A newcomer of the year.

Coleman, who is already drawing attention of college programs, made an instant impact during his freshman campaign, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Joining Coleman on the first team is junior guard Trenton Walters, one of the top scorers in the area at 19.8 points per game.

Junior forward Jonathan Dupree was chosen to the second team and senior Drew Johnson made the all-defensive team.

The Redhawks also had a trio of honorable mentions with juniors Jayden Daniels, Tristen Kailey and Matthew Bishop.

The exciting aspect for Liberty is the best of time might be ahead of them, as all of their honorees with the exception of Johnson should return next season.

The Wolverines held off Reedy for the fourth and final spot to return to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Wakeland was led by first-team senior Michael Niemann, who tallied 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Senior Brandon Cerda recorded 8.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 boards per game to earn second-team honors.

Junior Austin Brown made the all-defensive team, but could also add to the offense, as he averaged 6.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Wakeland also had a pair of honorable mentions with junior Luke Lee, who had 11.1 points and 4.9 boards per game, and senior Landon Clark, who recorded 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Lions had a quartet of players recognized, led by first-team senior Andrew Knabb. The 5-10 guard did a little of everything for Reedy, leading the team with 17.4 points and 6.2 assists per game, while adding 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals and shooting 38 percent on 3-pointers and 85.5 percent from the free throw line.

Junior James Ambery was selected to the all-defensive team after he recorded 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

Two more key contributors for the Lions were honorable mentions, with junior Elian Santana, who had 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, and senior Parker Davidson, with 7.0 points, 5.1 boards and 2.8 assists.

The Centennial honorees were led by junior Nikhil Prabhu, the versatile 6-6 post who was named to the second team.

Titans senior Andy Cho was chosen to the all-defensive team and senior Elijah Conom and juniors Rome Watkins and Holden Patel were honorable mentions.

Independence finished with a winning overall record at 17-16

The Knights had a trio of honorees, as senior Jaxon Copeland was named to the second team, senior Justin Williams landed a spot on the all-defensive team and junior Elliott Taite was an honorable mention pick.

Lone Star had three selections and the good news for the Rangers is they should all be back with junior second-teamer Bishop Jones, sophomore all-defensive member Devon Craig and sophomore honorable mention Jalen Shelley.

Frisco senior Rocco Paul earned a spot on the first team. The 6-4 guard averaged 17.5 points per game and knocked down 101 3-pointers.

Raccoons junior Tyler Bozeman averaged 14.0 points and 4.1 steals per game to earn a spot on the all-defensive team.

Lebanon Trail had one all-district selection as senior Mason Fuller was named to the all-defensive team.

9-5A Boys Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Drew Steffe Jr.      Memorial

Offensive Player of the Year

Nicholas Jett        Sr.     Heritage

Defensive Player of the Year

Avery Jackson     Sr.     Memorial

|

Newcomer of the Year

Jacobe Coleman   Fr.     Liberty

Coaching Staff of the Year

Memorial

First Team

Isaiah Foster        Sr.     Memorial

Mason Wujek       Sr.     Memorial

Trenton Walters   Jr.      Liberty

Andrew Knabb     Sr.     Reedy

Michael Niemann Sr.     Wakeland

Rocco Paul Sr.     Frisco

Taven Washington         Sr.     Heritage

Second Team

Leon Horner         Jr.      Memorial

Mosa Osagie        Sr.     Heritage

Bishop Jones        Jr.      Lone Star

Jonathan Dupree  Jr.      Liberty

Nikhil Prabhu       Jr.      Centennial

Jaxon Copeland   Sr.     Independence

Brandon Cerda     Sr.     Wakeland

All-Defensive Team

Cooper Mendel    Jr.      Memorial

Justin Rucker       Jr.      Heritage

Mason Fuller        Sr.     Lebanon Trail

Devon Craig         So.    Lone Star

Tyler Bozeman     Jr.      Frisco

Andy Cho   Sr.     Centennial

Justin Williams    Sr.     Independence

Drew Johnson      Sr.     Liberty

James Ambery     Jr.      Reedy

Austin Brown      Jr.      Wakeland

Honorable Mention

Jack Mefford        Sr.     Memorial

Cooper Mendel    Jr.      Memorial

Jalen Shelley        So.    Lone Star

Elian Santana       Jr.      Reedy

Parker Davidson  Sr.     Reedy

Landon Clark       Sr.     Wakeland

Luke Lee     Jr.      Wakeland

Jayden Daniels     Jr.      Liberty

Tristen Kailey      Jr.      Liberty

Matthew Bishop  Jr.      Liberty

Rome Watkins     Jr.      Centennial

Holden Patel         Jr.      Centennial

Elijah Conom       Sr.     Centennial

Elliott Taite Jr.      Independence

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

