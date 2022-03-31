There were plenty of interesting storylines involving the 9-5A boys basketball season, but there is no question which one grabbed the top headline.
Memorial entered the season fresh off making the playoffs for the first time in program history.
The Warriors not only added a new chapter to their own story, they did so for Frisco ISD, as well.
Memorial rolled to an undefeated district championship—its first—and it was just getting started.
The Warriors soon followed with its first playoff victory and they embarked on a memorable journey that took them all the way to the regional championship game, becoming just the second FISD program, along with Lone Star, to reach that point.
So while each team received its share of accolades on the 9-5A all-district team, it was Memorial that took center stage.
The Warriors captured three superlative awards and six players named to the team.
That group included the 9-5A most valuable player in Drew Steffe. The versatile 6-5 junior came up big time and time again, averaging 16.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Senior Avery Jackson was voted as the district defensive player of the year. The 6-2 guard, who signed to play at Oklahoma City University, was not only a force on the defensive end, he was a key player on the other end of the court, as he recorded 15.8 points and 3.6 boards per contest.
Head coach Quinton Gibson and his assistants were named 9-5A coaching staff of the year, as the Warriors finished with a 34-4 record, achieving never-before-reached heights.
Two more Memorial players were named to the first team in senior guard Isaiah Foster, who has several college offers, and senior post Mason Wujek, a 6-8 post who recently announced he would play at Quincy University.
While Jackson, Foster and Wujek will be moving on, as will honorable mention pick senior Jack Mefford, the cupboard will not be bare.
In addition to Steffe, 6-4 junior Leon Horner, who was named to the second team, is expected to return, as is junior Cooper Mendel, who was selected to the all-defensive team.
Senior Jack Mefford and Mendel were also chosen as honorable mentions.
While Memorial distanced itself from the field by five games, there was plenty of drama surrounding the final three playoff berths, which saw Heritage secure place, followed by Liberty and Wakeland.
The Coyotes made the playoffs for the second straight season and also returned to the area finals.
Heritage was led by senior Nicholas Jett, who was tabbed the 9-5A offensive player of the year. Jett, who signed with West Texas A&M, was one of the top scorers in the area, averaging 19.1 points, while adding 5.5 rebounds 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Jett was joined on the first team by senior Taven Washington, who did a little of everything, recording 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
Senior Mosa Osagie, who had 8.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, was named to the second team, while junior Justin Rucker was recognized on the all-defensive team.
The Redhawks returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 on squad that featured plenty of firepower.
Liberty captured one superlative award with Jacobe Coleman, who was honored as the 9-5A newcomer of the year.
Coleman, who is already drawing attention of college programs, made an instant impact during his freshman campaign, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Joining Coleman on the first team is junior guard Trenton Walters, one of the top scorers in the area at 19.8 points per game.
Junior forward Jonathan Dupree was chosen to the second team and senior Drew Johnson made the all-defensive team.
The Redhawks also had a trio of honorable mentions with juniors Jayden Daniels, Tristen Kailey and Matthew Bishop.
The exciting aspect for Liberty is the best of time might be ahead of them, as all of their honorees with the exception of Johnson should return next season.
The Wolverines held off Reedy for the fourth and final spot to return to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
Wakeland was led by first-team senior Michael Niemann, who tallied 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
Senior Brandon Cerda recorded 8.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 boards per game to earn second-team honors.
Junior Austin Brown made the all-defensive team, but could also add to the offense, as he averaged 6.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Wakeland also had a pair of honorable mentions with junior Luke Lee, who had 11.1 points and 4.9 boards per game, and senior Landon Clark, who recorded 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
The Lions had a quartet of players recognized, led by first-team senior Andrew Knabb. The 5-10 guard did a little of everything for Reedy, leading the team with 17.4 points and 6.2 assists per game, while adding 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals and shooting 38 percent on 3-pointers and 85.5 percent from the free throw line.
Junior James Ambery was selected to the all-defensive team after he recorded 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
Two more key contributors for the Lions were honorable mentions, with junior Elian Santana, who had 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, and senior Parker Davidson, with 7.0 points, 5.1 boards and 2.8 assists.
The Centennial honorees were led by junior Nikhil Prabhu, the versatile 6-6 post who was named to the second team.
Titans senior Andy Cho was chosen to the all-defensive team and senior Elijah Conom and juniors Rome Watkins and Holden Patel were honorable mentions.
Independence finished with a winning overall record at 17-16
The Knights had a trio of honorees, as senior Jaxon Copeland was named to the second team, senior Justin Williams landed a spot on the all-defensive team and junior Elliott Taite was an honorable mention pick.
Lone Star had three selections and the good news for the Rangers is they should all be back with junior second-teamer Bishop Jones, sophomore all-defensive member Devon Craig and sophomore honorable mention Jalen Shelley.
Frisco senior Rocco Paul earned a spot on the first team. The 6-4 guard averaged 17.5 points per game and knocked down 101 3-pointers.
Raccoons junior Tyler Bozeman averaged 14.0 points and 4.1 steals per game to earn a spot on the all-defensive team.
Lebanon Trail had one all-district selection as senior Mason Fuller was named to the all-defensive team.
9-5A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Drew Steffe Jr. Memorial
Offensive Player of the Year
Nicholas Jett Sr. Heritage
Defensive Player of the Year
Avery Jackson Sr. Memorial
|
Newcomer of the Year
Jacobe Coleman Fr. Liberty
Coaching Staff of the Year
Memorial
First Team
Isaiah Foster Sr. Memorial
Mason Wujek Sr. Memorial
Trenton Walters Jr. Liberty
Andrew Knabb Sr. Reedy
Michael Niemann Sr. Wakeland
Rocco Paul Sr. Frisco
Taven Washington Sr. Heritage
Second Team
Leon Horner Jr. Memorial
Mosa Osagie Sr. Heritage
Bishop Jones Jr. Lone Star
Jonathan Dupree Jr. Liberty
Nikhil Prabhu Jr. Centennial
Jaxon Copeland Sr. Independence
Brandon Cerda Sr. Wakeland
All-Defensive Team
Cooper Mendel Jr. Memorial
Justin Rucker Jr. Heritage
Mason Fuller Sr. Lebanon Trail
Devon Craig So. Lone Star
Tyler Bozeman Jr. Frisco
Andy Cho Sr. Centennial
Justin Williams Sr. Independence
Drew Johnson Sr. Liberty
James Ambery Jr. Reedy
Austin Brown Jr. Wakeland
Honorable Mention
Jack Mefford Sr. Memorial
Cooper Mendel Jr. Memorial
Jalen Shelley So. Lone Star
Elian Santana Jr. Reedy
Parker Davidson Sr. Reedy
Landon Clark Sr. Wakeland
Luke Lee Jr. Wakeland
Jayden Daniels Jr. Liberty
Tristen Kailey Jr. Liberty
Matthew Bishop Jr. Liberty
Rome Watkins Jr. Centennial
Holden Patel Jr. Centennial
Elijah Conom Sr. Centennial
Elliott Taite Jr. Independence
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.