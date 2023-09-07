Winston Pollard

Lone Star junior Winston Pollard is all smiles following his game-winning touchdown catch on Thursday against Reedy.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

Thursday's 6-5A Division I opener between the Lone Star and Reedy football teams, two prospective favorites for the district title, had a little bit of everything.

The Rangers and Lions traded highlight-reel touchdown runs within the game's first eight minutes before the two defenses took control. Two drastic momentum swings followed, laced with timely heroics on both sides—all leading up to a finish that will live on in Lone Star lore.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

