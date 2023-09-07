Thursday's 6-5A Division I opener between the Lone Star and Reedy football teams, two prospective favorites for the district title, had a little bit of everything.
The Rangers and Lions traded highlight-reel touchdown runs within the game's first eight minutes before the two defenses took control. Two drastic momentum swings followed, laced with timely heroics on both sides—all leading up to a finish that will live on in Lone Star lore.
It came with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, a moment senior quarterback Collin Blackstock understandably called "do or die" for his Rangers. The signal-caller responded in kind, finding junior receiver Winston Pollard over the middle for a 42-yard touchdown as time expired to lift Lone Star to a 35-32 victory from Toyota Stadium.
"My mind was spinning. I just stepped up in the pocket, I knew (Pollard) had a great route, he's a great player with a lot of speed," Blackstock said. "He got open over the middle, so I just had to float it up there to give him a chance. He caught it and we won."
The Rangers had a mere 51 seconds to operate, all while regrouping after Reedy has seized the go-ahead score on a dizzying play of its own. Reedy senior Braden Hernandez authored a five-play drive that began on the Lions' own 10-yard line, punctuating the series with a throw across his body that was hauled in by senior Connor McGrath amid tight coverage for a 7-yard touchdown. Senior Khalil Smith ran in the two-point conversion for a 32-29 lead with 51 seconds to go.
"You never know what to expect around here," Rayburn said. "All these kids know each other, there are so many built-in rivalries with so many of these kids growing up competing against each other, you always know you're going to get the other team's best."
Reedy 32, Lone Star 29 @ :51/4th
WOWOWOWOW @FootballReedy has the lead!! Braden Hernandez throws across his body and Connor McGrath comes down with it for a 7yd TD. Khalil Smith runs in the 2pt try! Stunning turn of events out here in Frisco. pic.twitter.com/lMi2Nf8xDs
Rayburn hearkened back to his team's emphasis on a one-play mentality as the Rangers looked to mount one final charge. Lone Star converted a fourth-and-2 near midfield with a 10-yard run by sophomore Davian Groce to advance to the Reedy 42-yard line before clocking the ball. An incompletion on a throw out of bounds followed, squaring the Rangers' hopes on one final play with seven ticks to go.
Blackstock evaded a pass rusher before stepping into a lob between the seams to Pollard, who was a step ahead of the Reedy secondary. The pass hit Pollard in stride, and with the Lions out of position to recover, the junior receiver found the end zone untouched before setting off a raucous celebration.
"There's definitely some disbelief. You're just like, 'Oh my goodness,'" Blackstock said. "It's crazy, definitely a great experience. I'm super proud of all my guys. It was awesome."
Consider Thursday a gamut of emotions for the Rangers, who were held to just 122 yards of offense in the first half and trailed by as many as 10 points at 17-7 with 3:24 left in the second quarter. Reedy did its damage out of the chute with touchdowns on its first two drives, finding the end zone on a 14-yard strike from junior Jake Ferner to McGrath, followed by a 67-yard score by junior Triston Airy for a quick 14-0 lead.
Lone Star closed the gap to 17-9 by halftime thanks to a safety spurred by senior Jaxon Lee, which sparked a run of 22 straight points by the Rangers to build a 29-17 lead. Lone Star's offense got going in the third quarter with points on three consecutive drives, including a 37-yard touchdown run by Groce and a 36-yard score from Blackstock to sophomore Ryder Mix. Field goals of 40 and 42 yards by junior Chase Lanham bookended the second-half rally.
"The first half, we were just sloppy on first down. They were clogging some things up and only letting us get 1 or 2 yards on first down, followed by an incompletion on second down. We found our groove, started running the ball better and winning on first down more. That put us in better situations and playing our tempo."
The Rangers carried that lead late into the fourth quarter before Reedy found the end zone on back-to-back possessions to regain the edge. Prior to McGrath's initial go-ahead score inside the final minute, the Lions stayed afloat with a 1-yard touchdown run by Airy to cap an 11-play drive that included two fourth-down conversions.
"It always feels good to win, especially against a really good football team like that. They're the defending district champions," Rayburn said. "It doesn't guarantee us anything one way or the other, but it puts us in a good position."
Blackstock passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, while Groce totaled 232 yards (186 rushing, 46 receiving) to go along with two scores. Groce broke off a 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter one play after Airy's 67-yard scamper.
The Reedy rusher tallied 128 yards and two scores on the ground, while Hernandez paced the passing attack with 198 yards through the air. He split reps with Ferner, while McGrath was the top target for both signal-callers in a 110-yard, two-touchdown night out wide.
Lone Star heads into its bye week with a 1-0 record in 6-5A Div. I, while Reedy looks to regroup next week at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 from The Star against Wakeland.
