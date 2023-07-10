Star Local Media is delighted to announce the promotion of Audrey Henvey to the position of News Editor for all Star Local Media publications. With this new role, Henvey will continue to cover the news and events of the Frisco and Celina markets while also overseeing the direction and content of the company's newest publication, Check Out Prosper.
"Since first walking through Star Local Media's doors at the age of 18, I've known I wanted to make this company my home," said Henvey. "This has been such a wonderful place to hone my craft and to grow as a journalist. I am beyond thrilled to be a part of Star Local Media in this new capacity as we continue to reflect the communities we serve through the stories we tell."
Star Local Media takes great pride in covering the communities of Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Prosper, Celina, Allen, Little Elm, The Colony, Carrollton, Coppell, Lewisville and Mesquite. Star Local Media's community weekly newspapers reach an impressive 142,000 homes each week, providing essential local news and sports coverage to residents. Check Out Prosper, Star Local Media's monthly publication, reaches 10,000 homes every month in the growing town of Prosper, ensuring that its residents stay connected and informed.
In addition to its print publications, Star Local Media's websites average over 400,000 engaged users per month. Over the past 12 months, more than 3.3 million users — a growth of 10% over the prior year — have visited www.starlocalmedia.com to stay informed about news from their communities.
Rick Rogers, owner of Star Local Media, expressed his excitement about Audrey's promotion, stating, "Since our family purchased Star Local Media 18 months ago, I have been very impressed with Audrey's work ethic, her passion in wanting to accurately tell the stories of the communities we serve, her drive to report the news in a way that residents understand and appreciate, and her dedication to the craft. We look forward to her working with the entire news staff in executing our mission for our readers."
Elizabeth Rogers, owner of Star Local Media, added, "Audrey is a critical piece of our future here at Star Local Media, and her promotion is the next logical step in her career evolution. While she continues to tell the stories of the Frisco, Prosper, and Celina communities, our readers throughout our coverage area will also benefit from her vision and overall passion for our publications and for our readers both online and in print.
"We congratulate Audrey Henvey on her well-deserved promotion and look forward to her continued contributions in delivering high-quality news and information to our valued readers."
Henvey graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2020 with bachelor's degrees in French and journalism. During her college career, she wrote for multiple publications, including campus newspaper The Shorthorn, and was awarded multiple journalism scholarships. Henvey's first internship with Star Local Media was in the summer of 2017, and she joined the company as a full-time reporter in 2020. She was most recently named one of 25 under 35 news media professions for the year of 2023 by Editor and Publisher (E&P).
