Audrey Henvey, news editor of Star Local Media

Star Local Media is delighted to announce the promotion of Audrey Henvey to the position of News Editor for all Star Local Media publications. With this new role, Henvey will continue to cover the news and events of the Frisco and Celina markets while also overseeing the direction and content of the company's newest publication, Check Out Prosper.

"Since first walking through Star Local Media's doors at the age of 18, I've known I wanted to make this company my home," said Henvey. "This has been such a wonderful place to hone my craft and to grow as a journalist. I am beyond thrilled to be a part of Star Local Media in this new capacity as we continue to reflect the communities we serve through the stories we tell."

