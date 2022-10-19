THE COLONY – Going into the fifth set of Tuesday’s home match against Frisco, The Colony head volleyball coach Rachel Buckley wasn’t nervous.
Although Frisco had rallied to win the third and fourth sets after The Colony won the first two, Buckley liked the momentum that her Lady Cougars had gained during the final moments of the fourth set. And The Colony had been in similar situations against Frisco ISD schools this season, including a 3-2 setback to Frisco on Sept. 23.
“I was probably more nervous with the start of the game than I was with the fifth set just because the girls had been there so many times before,” she said.
Practice made perfect for The Colony. And because of it, the Lady Cougars kept their postseason hopes alive.
Senior Miranda Garcia pushed the ball across the net and it landed inbounds for a tip kill to clinch a 25-23, 25-19, 13-25, 24-26, 15-11 win for The Colony inside Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
“I was just looking for the opportunity to finish the game,” Garcia said. “I knew that my family was here and I just wanted to get this game really bad for them. I knew that we had it. We had it from the beginning. We’ve been putting in the work in practice.”
As dramatic as it comes. @FHSRaccoons rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set, buy Miranda Garcia with a tip kill to polish off a season-saving 25-23, 25-19, 13-25, 24-26, 15-11 win. pic.twitter.com/RppaNHF3or
A loss would have eliminated The Colony from the playoffs, but Tuesday’s victory moved the Lady Cougars even with the Raccoons for fourth place in the District 9-5A standings with two matches remaining for both squads. The Colony plays Frisco Lone Star on Friday and Frisco Wakeland next Tuesday. Frisco gets the Wolverines on Friday and the Rangers next Tuesday.
A perfect example of the desperation that The Colony played with on Tuesday came midway through the first set.
Frisco appeared that it was going to cruise to the victory after junior Addison Sohosky buried a kill for a commanding 18-12 lead for the Raccoons. But two tip kills from Garcia and multiple hitting errors by Frisco allowed The Colony to claw its way back into the match. Senior Kacie Rangel spotted an ace to force set point, and junior Josie Bishop buried a kill on the very next point to secure the opening set for the Lady Cougars.
After the two teams missed six serves on the first 12 points of the second set, Sohosky put on a hitting clinic with four kills in a five-point span to reduce what had been a six-point deficit for Frisco to 15-14.
Senior Nadia Inocan followed with two kills in a span of three points to restore order for The Colony. Senior Casey Williams and Bishop each contributed a pair of kills a short time later. Garcia then continued her big night with another kill for a 2-0 lead for the Lady Cougars.
“Miranda played like an absolute senior tonight,” Buckley said. “She stepped up in the front row. She stepped up in the back row. She made a lot of big digs. Miranda might be, out of the entire program since I’ve gotten here, the most improved player hands down.”
Now trailing 2-0 in the match, Frisco played with more desperation in the third set. Senior Alexis Carranza and sophomore Kayla Green each had an ace in the early going, and Frisco raced out to a17-5 lead.
Frisco continued its dominant ways early in the fourth set. The Raccoons got back-to-back aces from Carranza before a missed serve by the Lady Cougars increased Frisco’s lead to 10-3.
But just when it appeared that Frisco was going to win in dominant fashion, The Colony showed resistance. Trailing 21-14 and 24-21, the Lady Cougars got a service ace from Bishop to level the proceedings at 24-24. The Raccoons scored the game’s next two points – both on Sohosky kills – to force a deciding fifth set.
The fifth set was a back-and-forth affair. That was until the Lady Cougars took control late. A kill by Bishop ignited a 5-0 run for the Lady Cougars, with Garcia’s tip kill clinching the five-set victory for The Colony.
“I’m so proud of the way that they responded,” Buckley said. “We talked about the response. It’s something that we’ve been talking about in life. You can’t control your first thought, but you can control your second and third. We’re big about controlling the response, and they did that tonight.”
