Through early voting, Dan Stricklin leads in Place 5 in the Frisco City Council election over Laura Rummel, Ruan Meintjes, Rob Cox, Hava Johnston, Josh Meek and Ram Majji.

According to early voting numbers from the city of Frisco, Brian Livingston leads in Place 6 over Sadaf Haq and Sai Krishna.

From city numbers, Stricklin has secured 27% of the recorded votes (16,983) compared to 14,999 for Rummel; 11,355 for Cox; 10,266 for Majji; 5,489 for Johnston; 2,509 for Meek; and 1,885 for Meintjes.

Livingston has 58% of the recorded votes (37,896) compared to 14,343 for Haq and 13,296 for Krishna.

