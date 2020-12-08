Dan Stricklin will replace outgoing Councilman Tim Nelson for Place 5 on the Frisco City Council after winning a runoff vote Tuesday.
Stricklin found himself with a tight lead over contender Laura Rummel when early voting numbers were released early Tuesday evening. However, that lead widened over time as election day votes rolled in. Stricklin won the vote with 53% of the votes (3,448).
Rummel said she was disappointed with the race results and said Collin County barely came out to vote.
“There was a lot more people I would have liked to have seen come out to vote but didn't, and Dan's team did a really good job of getting people out to vote,” she said. “That was the biggest challenge with this election was getting people back in the middle of December and middle of everything else going on was just getting people to even know this was happening.”
Collin County recorded 2,598 votes cast for the Frisco City Council race, and Denton County reported 3,955.
“I think it's election burnout,” Rummel said. “I think this year was such a long election season, and I mean we're obviously still having conversations about elections today from a national perspective, so I think everybody's just over it.”
Looking back, Rummel said she felt partisan politics played a big role in her race against Stricklin.
“Even though we're both Republicans, I chose to stay away from that message because of it being a nonpartisan race, and he decided to lean into it,” Rummel said.
Rummel said the number one question she received in the runup to the election was asking about her political party.
“I think in the world that we live in, that is very important to people,” she said.
However, Rummel said she wouldn’t do things differently if she had to do it all over again.
“The reason why I made the decision I did was because our race is nonpartisan for a reason, and I made a very valiant attempt to sit down with people of any political party and talk to them about what the important issues with Frisco were,” she said. “And when you sit down and talk to people, we all want the same things when it comes to local city stuff, or roads or public safety. All of that stuff's the same. So if we can get past just the partisan checkbox, which is where our city needs to be, then I think we'll be in a better place."
Dan Stricklin has not responded to requests for comment.
