SUMMER FUN GUIDE: TrainTopia is a destination wonderland for visitors from near and far

TrainTopia is located at 8004 Dallas Parkway. 

Just off of the Dallas North Tollway and Cotton Gin Road, the parking lot of the Frisco Discovery Center is basking in the blinding light and heat of the Texas summer sun.

But inside one cooled room in the back of the Frisco Discovery Center, deep blue lights cast a nighttime calm over a display of miniature mountains and storefronts. A variety of model trains scoot throughout the room on seven different pathways, weaving through mountains or circling behind Texas landmarks with soft hums of horns. Every few minutes, the lights change to a deep pink or yellow before landing on a soft white as they cycle through the lights of dawn, daylight, dusk and nighttime. Bob LaPrelle, CEO of the Museum of the American Railroad, points out a miniature coyote that lies hidden in one area, shown howling at the ever-changing sky.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

