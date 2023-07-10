SUMMER FUN GUIDE: TrainTopia is a destination wonderland for visitors from near and far

Just off of the Dallas North Tollway and Cotton Gin Road, the parking lot of the Frisco Discovery Center is basking in the blinding light and heat of the Texas summer sun.
But inside one cooled room in the back of the Frisco Discovery Center, deep blue lights cast a nighttime calm over a display of miniature mountains and storefronts. A variety of model trains scoot throughout the room on seven different pathways, weaving through mountains or circling behind Texas landmarks with soft hums of horns. Every few minutes, the lights change to a deep pink or yellow before landing on a soft white as they cycle through the lights of dawn, daylight, dusk and nighttime. Bob LaPrelle, CEO of the Museum of the American Railroad, points out a miniature coyote that lies hidden in one area, shown howling at the ever-changing sky.
And it used to live above one Dallas man’s garage.
“Everything that impressed Steve Sanders is sort of represented here,” LaPrelle said. “So it’s a tour of the American southwest, is really what it is.”
While living in North Dallas, Steve Sanders had commissioned a Fort Worth-based master model builder to create a sprawling model train layout that would live above his garage. The layout, built in sections and put together in a seamless display, includes a depiction of a part of downtown Dallas in the 1960s (including Union Station), the Sanders family’s ranch and the Palo Duro Drive-In (featuring showings of movies like “Antz” on a miniature screen).
It also includes a coppery depiction of the Palo Duro Canyon, miniature imaginings of west Texas towns, and towering homages to the landscapes of New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. There’s even a somewhat-hidden mining town and a logging camp.
“This is a 2,500-square-foot model train layout that he had built,” LaPrelle said. “He invested over $1 million in this.”
When Sanders died unexpectedly, LaPrelle said, his wife, Jane, wanted to donate the model display to the Museum of the American Railroad, located in Frisco. LaPrelle initially turned down the offer as the museum didn’t have the space at the time, he said.
“She says, ‘No, no. You’ve got to come over to my house and see this. You don’t know what you’re missing.’ She said, ‘You’ve got to come and see it before you say no.’ I said, ‘Okay. I’ll do that.’”
One visit to north Dallas later, he was sold.
“It just blew us away,” LaPrelle said. “And I said, ‘Okay, we’ve got to figure out how to get this. You’re very generous to want to donate it to us.’”
Discussions began with the city of Frisco, including then-mayor Maher Maso and Deputy City Manager Henry Hill, LaPrelle said. In the end, the museum found a home in a 3,000-square-foot space of the Discovery Center, owned by the Frisco Community Development Corporation. Bringing the work to Frisco was funded by Amanda and Brint Ryan of Dallas.
It took almost two years to deconstruct it, move it to Frisco and reassemble the model, LaPrelle said. Work was also needed to rewire the display. A stretch of extra space allowed the museum to add a power plant display to the model, too. Work was also done to ensure that the mural that sat behind the display at the Sanders’ home would also be on display in the Frisco space. A replication of the mural sits on the walls today, surrounding the model.
“Frisco was started by the railroad,” LaPrelle said. “I mean, it gets its name from the Frisco railroad. It’s here because it was a water stop for the Frisco trains that ran through here. And I think it’s a perfect way to celebrate the history and the legacy of the railroad in this town, in this community, and it was just a natural to go ahead and put the model train layout as part of our overall programming here in Frisco.”
Today, the indoor spot is a field trip stop for FISD third and seventh graders; a haven for local curious minds and a destination for people from as far as Germany.
“Trains have an international appeal,” LaPrelle said.
The display, dubbed “TrainTopia,” serves as a compliment to the adjoining Museum of the American Railroad, which features a collection of historic train cars just behind the Frisco Discovery Center. While the Museum of the American Railroad allows visitors to look and sit inside towering train cars, TrainTopia shifts the perspective, giving onlookers an overarching look at a train’s role in the American landscape.
“This brings it down to a manageable level that’s indoors, climate controlled, that shows how railroads are integrated into our whole logistic system and how they serve the nation,” LaPrelle said.
The museum also features multiple scavenger hunts that call for visitors to look for small details around the intricately composed one-room space.
“The other thing it does, really, is just entertaining and fun,” LaPrelle said. “The kids love it. They like the scavenger hunts. But we do have a strong educational component.”
That includes learning about the power generation and logistics industries and processes.
“We’ve become masters at turning all this railroad experience into an educational program for schools, and we’re pretty proud of that,” LaPrelle said.
