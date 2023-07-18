FISD logo
In a collaborative effort, Frisco Independent School District (FISD) partnered with K12 Insight to conduct a comprehensive survey seeking feedback from parents, staff members, and students in grades 4-12 regarding the school environment.

The survey covered various areas, including academic support, student support, emotional and social support, school leadership, family involvement, safety and behavior, culture and environment, future-ready learning, and sentiment.

