In a collaborative effort, Frisco Independent School District (FISD) partnered with K12 Insight to conduct a comprehensive survey seeking feedback from parents, staff members, and students in grades 4-12 regarding the school environment.
The survey covered various areas, including academic support, student support, emotional and social support, school leadership, family involvement, safety and behavior, culture and environment, future-ready learning, and sentiment.
The survey garnered an impressive response from the FISD community, with 11,486 parents, 3,640 staff members, and 25,084 students actively participating. Preliminary results were presented to the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees during the May 30 Strategic Planning Workshop, followed by a more comprehensive overview at the special board meeting on June 20. Additionally, principals gathered in June to review and analyze the data specific to their campuses, aiming to identify unique needs and develop appropriate strategies accordingly.
Highlights of the survey results showcase the positive perceptions of the FISD community:
Overall District Quality: An overwhelming majority of both campus-based staff (93%) and parents/guardians (89%) rated the overall district quality as "Excellent" or "Good."
Student Support: All participant groups expressed high agreement that students have access to a school staff member when faced with a school problem. Notably, 80% of campus-based staff, 94% of elementary students, 84% of parents, and 80% of secondary students confirmed this.
Employee Experience: A significant percentage (92%) of employees reported enjoying being part of FISD, while 91% acknowledged having developed a positive connection with the district.
Culture and Environment: Both parents and secondary students agreed that teachers and staff create a welcoming environment for students, with 87% and 80% agreement, respectively.
Future-Ready Learner: Parents and secondary students displayed high levels of agreement in this dimension, particularly in recognizing that students are challenged to use technology as a tool (92% and 89%, respectively) and collaborate with their peers (90% and 86%, respectively).
While the survey results reflect positive sentiments, they also shed light on areas that present opportunities for improvement:
Academic Support: There is a perception gap regarding the relevance of lessons. While 82% of participating campus-based staff agreed that teachers successfully relate lessons to life outside school, fewer parents (58%) and secondary students (46%) expressed the same sentiment. Enhancing student engagement academically and socially/emotionally within the school environment is also an area of focus.
Safety & Behavior: Staff members expressed the need for more support in addressing individual behavior and discipline needs, particularly in terms of consistency and fairness.
Family Involvement: Families indicated a desire for increased two-way communication concerning academic progress and the overall school environment and experience.
Employee Experience: FISD aims to address staff workloads, providing ways to alleviate pressure and grant more time. Additionally, recognizing and acknowledging employees' hard work, commitment, and accomplishments will be prioritized.
Moving forward, FISD has approved its priorities for the 2023-24 school year, aligning them with the survey results and input from stakeholders across the district. These priorities include equipping staff to maintain an optimal learning environment, empowering students to be active participants in their learning journey, implementing strategic and coordinated communication efforts with stakeholders, and fostering a positive working environment that promotes professional growth and retention.
