The Frisco Police Department has announced that a 17-year-old Frisco ISD student died Friday night from gunshot wounds.
Frisco police responded to a call at 7:25 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a gunshot victim at Stewart Creek Apartments, located at 7549 Stonebrook Parkway.
Frisco police said they found 17-year-old Chineye Jones, a Frisco High School student, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An adult male victim was transported to a local hospital and remains hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
Police identified and took into custody a suspected gunman Friday night, 19-year-old Artis Ray Martin. Martin, a Frisco man, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
Martin is being held at the Collin County Detention Facility in lieu of $150,000 total bond, police stated.
“Frisco Police believe that the parties involved were acquaintances, and that this was an isolated incident,” a press release stated. “No danger to the public is believed to exist. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.