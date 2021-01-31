POLICE
File Photo

The Frisco Police Department has announced that a 17-year-old Frisco ISD student died Friday night from gunshot wounds.

Frisco police responded to a call at 7:25 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a gunshot victim at Stewart Creek Apartments, located at 7549 Stonebrook Parkway.

Frisco police said they found 17-year-old Chineye Jones, a Frisco High School student, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Artis Ray Martin

Police have charged 19-year-old Artis Ray Martin of Frisco with murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. 

An adult male victim was transported to a local hospital and remains hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Police identified and took into custody a suspected gunman Friday night, 19-year-old Artis Ray Martin. Martin, a Frisco man, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. 

Martin is being held at the Collin County Detention Facility in lieu of $150,000 total bond, police stated.

“Frisco Police believe that the parties involved were acquaintances, and that this was an isolated incident,” a press release stated. “No danger to the public is believed to exist. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments