Universal business 2.jpg

Tony Felker, Frisco Chamber of Commerce president and CEO (left) moderates a business-focused discussion with Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Parks & Resorts (center) and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks & Resorts (right). 

Roughly 24 hours before a scheduled vote of the Frisco City Council, two leaders from Universal Parks and Resorts took their seats onstage at Collin College’s Frisco campus. 

Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts, had mics on their lapels and were ready to talk once again about the proposed kids-focused park planned for Frisco. 

Universal business 1.jpg

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce hosted a business-focused forum regarding the proposed kids-themed Universal park that is planned for Frisco. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

