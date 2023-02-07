Tony Felker, Frisco Chamber of Commerce president and CEO (left) moderates a business-focused discussion with Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Parks & Resorts (center) and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks & Resorts (right).
Roughly 24 hours before a scheduled vote of the Frisco City Council, two leaders from Universal Parks and Resorts took their seats onstage at Collin College’s Frisco campus.
Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts, had mics on their lapels and were ready to talk once again about the proposed kids-focused park planned for Frisco.
They started with some facts and figures that have become familiar to the discourse in Frisco over the past few weeks: the park would be about a quarter of the size of what is in Orlando; it would be immersive and geared towards kids under age 10; roller coasters would be “kid sized," approximately 36-inch height requirements.
“Everything about this is going to be a different experience than what you may be familiar with now,” Thompson said.
John McReynolds brought a measuring stick to the center stage of the Collin College Frisco Campus conference center.
The meeting on Monday — hosted by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce — served as an addition to the discourse. This time, the discussion was aimed at business members and intended to examine how Universal will impact Frisco’s business landscape.
“There are a million different ways that you can work with Universal,” Thompson said. “So hopefully we’ll get the approval soon on our planning and zoning and we’ll start moving forward. By the end of the year, you’ll start to see us moving dirt on the site.”
He added that there will be a large number of services needed during the construction process.
“Then once we’re up and running, one interesting difference between this park and our big resorts is, at our big resorts, we do a lot of things ourselves,” Thompson said. “We have a big central kitchen where we cook all the food, all the soups and the salads and the breads and the pastries. This is going to be a park, because it’s much smaller, where we’re going to have to buy a lot more things from the surrounding community.”
He used the example of working with local bakeries to prepare food for the park.
“There are a million services, everything from electrical to plumbing services to helping us with the food to warehousing space, we’re going to need a lot of people to help us make this park a success,” Thompson said. “So I think there’s a lot of opportunity, probably more opportunity than there is in our big resorts where we do more ourselves.”
In response to a question about job creation, McReynolds estimated the project would bring 150-250 full time jobs and then 1,400-1,500 seasonal jobs. He added that numbers are still being finalized.
Thompson added that the construction process itself will bring at least 1,000 jobs.
The discussion touched on the possibility for packaged programming throughout the area.
“We’ve already been talking to some of the sports teams in town about working with them to create a joint package that we can sell to people,” Thompson said.
As Frisco moves towards granting municipal approval for Universal Studios' kid-focused theme park plans, locals are taking the time to ask som…
He mentioned the planned 300-room hotel that has also been proposed for the site.
“It will be themed for families, it will not look like the Omni hotel, that’s a completely different market. We’re going for the staycation family kind of market, and we hope that people will come down, (...) from Oklahoma City or another place and stay in our hotel and then enjoy the rest of Frisco too,” Thompson said.
Hours later, Frisco’s City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission members were slated to meet in a special meeting to “consider and act” on a specific use permit for an outdoor commercial amusement venue at the corner of Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway.
