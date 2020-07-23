The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will welcome over 500 new Frisco Independent School District teachers and staff at the New Teacher Welcome from 9-10:30 a.m. July 30. The New Teacher Welcome, presented by CoServ, is traditionally held at a large venue or one of Frisco’s high schools. This year’s event will be live-streamed to the new educators at their individual campuses.
In past years, the teachers were able to visit booths set up by local businesses. With the live-stream event and vendor booths not possible this year, the Frisco Chamber sought new ways to allow the business community to remain involved by providing sponsorship opportunities, which include swag bag donations. The teachers also have a chance to win door prizes donated by local businesses.
The program on event day, which will be live-streamed from Preston Trail Community Church, will include speakers Tony Felker, President/CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Mike Waldrip, Superintendent, Frisco ISD; Whitney Gohlke, CoServ; and Frisco Mayor, Jeff Cheney. Terri West, Frisco ISD and Sunitha Cheruvu, Frisco Education Foundation Board President will be distributing grants to teachers.
“This event is always a huge success and continues to be one of our most anticipated events of the year. Our business community understands the value of Frisco ISD and also the important role that the teachers and staff play in developing a future-ready workforce.” Felker said. “Frisco is known for its quality education system and educators today have new challenges to face and obstacles to overcome, which makes this year’s theme, ‘Teachers are our Superheroes,’ more appropriate than ever.”
“This past year has seen a lot of changes and we know that the entire community wants to play a role in welcoming our new teachers. To involve the residents and parents, the Frisco Chamber is accepting gift cards (of any value) to be dropped into the swag bags that the teachers will receive on the day of the event,” said Shelby Fawver, Frisco Chamber of Commerce events manager. “We are excited that we have found a way for the community to be involved too. Everyone will also be able to view the live-stream this year, which is usually not open to the public.”
Gift cards should be dropped off at the Frisco Chamber of Commerce no later than Monday, July 27, 2020. There is also an opportunity to purchase gift cards for teachers at FriscoChamber.com.
The New Teacher Welcome is made possible by sponsors from the business community.
“We are proud to welcome all of the new Frisco ISD teachers and staff as presenting sponsor of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce New Teacher event. CoServ strongly believes in supporting public education as it is a proven way to truly make a lasting impact in the community,” said Vicki Sargent, Director of Community Engagement for CoServ. “We know this year’s Back to School time is unique to say the least, so to all of the teachers and support staff, please know that we thank you for your dedication and are here to support you throughout the school year.”
In addition to the Presenting Sponsor, CoServ, sponsors include Visionary Sponsor, RBFCU, and Innovator Sponsor, Baylor Scott & White – Centennial. Best All-Around Sponsors include ASANA DISTRIBUTION LLC, Credit Union of Texas, Dallas Stars, Elevated Roofing LLC, Pain Management of North Dallas, Preston Trail Community Church, Sprint, and United Educators Association. Most Likely to Succeed Sponsors include Children’s Medical Center Plano, GLP Financial Group, InTouch Credit Union Frisco, and Primrose School of Frisco at Independence.
