Matthew Merrill had 20 seconds.
After a round of brainstorming, he decided to fill them with jaunty saloon music, a horse’s neigh and a man named “Paw Paw” explaining why it isn’t OK to telegraph while riding a horse.
The result is the winning college-level radio PSA for the ninth annual Project Yellow Light scholarship competition, as well as a $2,000 scholarship for Merrill.
Project Yellow Light, a scholarship competition to work against distracted driving, announced July 29 with the Ad Council that Merrill had been among the six award winners for the 2020 competition. The award honors 16-year-old Hunter Garner, who died in a car accident in 2007.
Merrill, a student at Collin Community College in Frisco, said he could relate to the project’s message. He had lost a friend due to a motorcycle accident during high school.
“Reckless driving in general is a huge problem that I can understand and relate to, and if I can put a stop to that, then it just seems like it's all positives for submitting something for Project Yellow Light,” he said.
What started with throwing a few ideas around led Merrill to ask himself a guiding question.
“What in the past would texting and driving have been?”
Merrill, who said he often does funny voices, found himself saying the phrase “telegraphing on a horse” in a country accent.
That same phrase would eventually feature in New York City’s Times Square — Merrill’s PSA was recently broadcast in the square on a digital billboard. The Frisco resident is one of two Texas students to win a scholarship this year from the program. He said he would plan on doing projects for Project Yellow Light in the future.
“Everyone there that I've talked to has been absolutely incredible,” he said. “They're all about opening up opportunities and trying to make the biggest difference, and their hearts are really in the right place, like the message that they're spreading, it's phenomenal,” he said. “It's kind of inspirational seeing how Julie Garner, the founder, could take a tragedy and turn it into something that's impacting the youth all across America.”
For Merrill, the hardest part of creating the announcement was whittling his story down to the 20-second time limit. The challenge lay in having a cohesive story with a normal-sounding conversation.
“If you can have a conversation about telegraphing on a horse,” he added.
Listen to Merrill’s PSA here.
