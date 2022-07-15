Texas State Rep. Jared Patterson, a Republican whose district includes Frisco, Little Elm and The Colony, tweeted last week that he plans to file legislation that would ban minors under 18 from social media.
"I'll be introducing legislation next session to ban minors from using social media," he said. "It's long past time to recognize the incredible harm social media is doing to the mental health of young Texans. Next session, we put an end to it."
When reached over the phone on July 8, Patterson told Star Local Media that a similar regulation was already in place at the federal level.
“The feds already regulate social media as 13-and-up, so what we would be looking at doing is simply raising that age from 13 to 18 as the minimum age of social media [use],” he said.
When asked if he was referring to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), he said, “I can’t remember the name of it off the top of my head, but there’s one out there.”
Signed into law in 1998, COPPA implemented stricter privacy restrictions for website users under the age of 13. The bill does not prohibit minors under 13 from accessing social media, but the burden of complying with the law has nonetheless prompted most social media sites to implement a 13-or-older age restriction.
When asked if he intended to impose those same privacy restrictions for minors under 18, he replied, “Let me be very clear: we don’t have wording back on this. This is an idea, concept, something that we’re researching. We’re looking at other laws, that – for example, there’s one in Minnesota that we’re looking at. There’s one in California that we’re looking at. There are laws in other states that are being reviewed. I don’t have all the language yet. It’s going to be probably four months or so before we actually have a bill in hand to do it. And I also don’t think that it’s going to be one single bill. I think that we’re absolutely going to [ask] how do we restrict social media companies from using algorithms to target kids? (…) How do we get them to stop advertising to youth or use of algorithms to go after the youth?”
In May, California's State Assembly passed a bill that would allow parents to sue social media platforms for damages incurred due to a child's social media addiction.
In March, Minnesota's Legislature advanced a bill that would prohibit social media companies from targeting children with algorithms. The bill ultimately failed to pass.
In discussing the adverse affects of social media, Patterson cited a 2021 report by the Wall Street Journal wherein it found that TikTok's algorithm exposed purported minors from the ages of 13 to 15 to an "endless stream" of content about sex and drugs. He went on to compare social media to "the pre-1964 cigarette."
These harms notwithstanding, minors are entitled to First Amendment protections, and the Supreme Court has held on numerous occasions that restricting social media access is a constitutional violation.
In Packingham v. North Carolina (2017), the Supreme Court ruled that a North Carolina law banning sex offenders from accessing social media sites violated the First Amendment. In Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. (2021), the Court held that a student's First Amendment rights were violated when a school district disciplined her for posting a selfie on Snapchat with the caption, "F--k school f--k softball f--k cheer f--k everything."
"People have Second Amendment rights, [yet minors cannot purchase a gun]. People have the right to vote, yet we say minors can’t vote [the Twenty-Sixth Amendment specifically makes the voting age 18]. There are a lot of rights that are regulated differently for children than are for adults," Patterson said. “I think that what we’re going to do is butt up against that line and make sure that we’re protecting the rights of individuals, but at the same time, protecting the mental health of our students and our children."
And while special exceptions to the First Amendment exist specifically for minors, there is no special exception that can be applied for Patterson's proposed social media ban, First Amendment attorney Ari Cohn of technology think tank TechFreedom said.
“The government simply can’t decide that it’s going to cut people off from these certain forms of expression because it forecasts some kind of harm," Cohn said. “There really aren’t exceptions you can base anything like this on. It’s not possible.”
Cohn lambasted Patterson's proposed social media ban as patently unconstitutional.
“It’s pretty simple: he can’t have the bill that he wants to have,” he said. “It would flagrantly violate the First Amendment, and one of two things has to be true: either he knows this well enough and he is willing to propose unconstitutional legislation for some kind of performative showboating, which is a disgrace to elected office, or he is so completely ignorant of basic constitutional principles that he is completely unqualified for the office he holds.”
Nandita Joshi is a junior at Allen High School.
A social media user since seventh grade, she frequently uses Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok and Discord.
Joshi says Snapchat helps her communicate with her close friends, while Instagram is used to connect with family and friends from various parts of the world. Discord, a video chat and instant messaging platform used largely by gamers, has been an effective tool for communication among clubs and social groups Joshi is in. TikTok is merely used for her entertainment.
"I personally don't think banning social media is going to help any of these problems," Joshi said regarding Patteron's assertion that social media proliferates mental health issues among minors. "I feel like people who are not Gen Z, or much older should not be making decisions about generations that they don't understand."
Julia Chang, also an Allen High School junior, uses social media to keep in touch with friends and family from New York. A member of the National Honor Society, Chang says updates for the organization and volunteer opportunities are often communicated via social media.
Chang says she recognizes certain dangers and issues that come from social media, such as cyberbullying and sexual predators targeting minors, but nonetheless maintains that it helps young people effectively express themselves.
"If the ban did happen to take place, I don't think it would stop teens from using social media," she said. "Like you've seen at school. They're like, 'Oh, there's no cheating,' and no matter how much it's restricted, there [are] online blocks. Students always find a way around it. So I think it's just a matter of how long students or teens are gonna find a way to override that or find a different mode of social media or communication."
A 2022 survey by Common Sense Media found that screen use among teens (ages 13 to 18) and tweens (ages 8 to 12) increased by 17% from 2019 to 2021 (this trend is partially attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.) A 2021 report from the University of Michigan found that one-third of children ages 7 to 9, and half of children ages 10 to 12 use social media apps despite social media sites' age restrictions.
