The Frisco Chamber of Commerce hosted an 'Up Close' discussion with state lawmakers who represent Frisco on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The event featured State Sen. Drew Springer and Reps. Frederick Frazier, Jared Patterson and Matt Shaheen.
Texas lawmakers who represent the Frisco area are looking ahead to October when it comes to addressing school finance.
The topic was one of multiple discussed Wednesday morning at an event hosted by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce that allowed attendees to hear from Texas Sen. Drew Springer and Texas Reps. Frederick Frazier, Jared Patterson and Matt Shaheen, who each represent Frisco.
“When we go back in October, that’s going to be where you’re going to see the rubber hit the road,” Frazier said in response to the question at Wednesday’s event. “We didn’t get this accomplished on the front side, property tax and so many other things took front seat, and I know education should have been there at the same time. We just…there’s only enough time for what you have in front of you, and all of these bills were a battle. Coming back in October and focusing on this is going to be key.”
“We’re going to get back down on education finance, along with school choice,” Springer said of October, “and it’s really why it didn’t pass. The two got linked together, and we didn’t get through that.”
Patterson said he can’t speak to FISD’s budget or any district’s budget.
“Those are set by local leaders and, you know, budgets are all about priorities and they’ve got to set those priorities themselves,” he said. “But what I’ll tell you is that the state of Texas has never spent more money per student than they are spending today. Never.”
During the discussion, Patterson said the state share of public education funding is greater than 50%.
“That also means that recapture, what we commonly refer to as ‘Robin Hood,’ has been reduced across the state by $5.5 billion, which means more local dollars that are raised locally from property taxes get to stay in districts like Frisco, like Plano and others,” Patterson said.
Patterson highlighted the implementation of House Bill 3, whichrequires school districts to have an armed police officer or a commissioned peace officer employed as security personnel at every campus during regular school hours. The bill, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, allows school boards to claim a good cause exception due to the lack of availability of either funding or qualified personnel. As part of claiming a good cause exception, school boards must develop an alternative standard. The law includes a $15,000 allotment per campus.
“And there’s a funding component to that. Does it fund an actual police officer at every school? No, but that’s because every district chooses a different path there,” Patterson said, adding that districts can pursue other options like a school guardian program or school marshal program.
School districts across the state — includingFrisco ISD,McKinney ISDand Plano ISD— have claimed good cause exceptions to the law and have declared their alternative plans.
“We also fully funded and required panic buttons in every school in the state of Texas,” Patterson said, “making sure that the law enforcement response time is faster should something occur on campus. Unfortunately that’s the world we live in today, but we made dollars available and we prioritized our public schools and we prioritized the safety of our children this session like never before in the history of the state.”
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
