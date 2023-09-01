Texas legislature.jpg

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce hosted an 'Up Close' discussion with state lawmakers who represent Frisco on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The event featured State Sen. Drew Springer and Reps. Frederick Frazier, Jared Patterson and Matt Shaheen. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Texas lawmakers who represent the Frisco area are looking ahead to October when it comes to addressing school finance. 

The topic was one of multiple discussed Wednesday morning at an event hosted by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce that allowed attendees to hear from Texas Sen. Drew Springer and Texas Reps. Frederick Frazier, Jared Patterson and Matt Shaheen, who each represent Frisco. 


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

