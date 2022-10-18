FC Dallas punched its ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals by taking down Minnesota United FC 5-4 in penalty kicks after ending 1-1 in regulation on a sold-out Monday night at Toyota Stadium.
FC Dallas will face Austin FC on Sunday, October 23 at 7PM CT at Q2 Stadium (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Talk Radio 1190AM, TUDN 1270AM).
TEXAS SHOWDOWN
The Western Conference Semifinal matchup between FC Dallas and Austin FC will be the second MLS Cup Playoffs meeting featuring all Texas teams after FC Dallas lost to Houston Dynamo FC in the 2007 Conference Semifinals.
PENALTY RECORD
FC Dallas has won its last three penalty shootouts in the MLS Cup Playoffs, while also converting all 17 penalty attempts among the three. FC Dallas defeated the Seattle Sounders in a 4-2 shootout win in the 2015 Western Conference Semifinal before topping the Portland Timbers 8-7 in the First Round of the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.
FC DALLAS PLAYOFF RECORD
FC Dallas improves to 14-24-10 in the MLS Playoffs and holds an 11-8-6 home playoff mark. The club is now 7-9-3 in first round contests and 1-5-5 in extra time playoff matches. The last home FC Dallas playoff win was on Nov. 6, 2016 with a 2-1 victory over Seattle.
PLAYOFF DEBUTS
Four FC Dallas players made their playoff debuts for the club versus Minnesota United. Maarten Paes, José Martínez, Alan Velasco and Facundo Quignon made their Dallas playoff debuts as starters. Nanu came off the bench at the start of extra time while Joshué Quiñónez also made his playoff debut by entering the match in the 104th minute of extra time.
CONTRIBUTIONS WHEN IT MATTERS MOST
Facundo Quignon scored his first MLS playoff goal in the 64th minute of the match. Matt Hedges and Alan Velasco both recorded their first playoff assists of their careers.
FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES
Head Coach Nico Estévez
On the match…
“First of all, when you are in the playoffs and you have a playoff game, even at home, it is always difficult because the teams have high quality. We came into the game very well, right away we controlled the game in possession. At the beginning it was difficult with their very compact lines. Soon we started playing diagonals which helped us open up a little bit. When a team is very good in structure like Minnesota was, playing in a 4-4-2 (formation) very compact with no space in between the lines. We did a good job not rushing. In the second half we increased the tempo and that helped us create goal-scoring opportunities. It was really important how the team responded to a goal against and it showed the mentality of this young group.”
On Maarten Paes and the defense…
“Our defensive work today was pretty good. For the shootout, Maarten (Paes) is a special goalkeeper. In the big moments, he shows up and we knew that in a shootout it would be a good moment for him. He's very committed to the club. He's very committed to his teammates, and we knew that he would show up in that PK.”
Midfielder Sebastian Lletget
On the game…
“It's an amazing accomplishment for this team. Since I've been here, I've been blown away by the camaraderie, the confidence in this group, the character has been amazing. So now we go to Austin and it's going to be very tough. But you know we celebrate today and then tomorrow we recover and then we build on the week.”
Forward Alan Velasco
On stepping up to take the final penalty kick…
“It was a game full of tension and stress throughout the match. It was my first ever playoff game and the boys were fully focused. We were able to come out on top thanks to the hard work and focus from all the boys. In the penalty kick Nico asked who wanted to shoot and I told him I wanted to be the fifth taker. He was able to organize the penalty kick takers and it helped us throughout the shootout.”
See 60 photos from the game below from Star Local Media and the Frisco Enterprise:
See 60 photos from FC Dallas' playoff win over Minnesota United
