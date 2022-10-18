FC Dallas vs MNUFC Playoff_62.JPG

FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco wants to hear the crowd roar after putting home the winning penalty kick to send his team to the Western Conference semifinals in the Audi MLS Cup playoffs.

FC Dallas punched its ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals by taking down Minnesota United FC 5-4 in penalty kicks after ending 1-1 in regulation on a sold-out Monday night at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas will face Austin FC on Sunday, October 23 at 7PM CT at Q2 Stadium (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Talk Radio 1190AM, TUDN 1270AM).

