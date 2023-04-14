In about 40 days, Sports City USA will celebrate yet another “Frisco first”.
From May 24-28, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will unfold on the site of PGA Frisco, marking the first major championship at the new home of the PGA of America.
"It’s definitely an exciting time out here at PGA Frisco, with the imminent opening of the omni PGA Frisco resort, then just a few weeks later - the week of May 22, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, kicking off an unprecedented run of major championships that will be contested out here at PGA Frisco on Fields Ranch East,” said Jason Mengel, championship director with the PGA of America.
Mengel said construction continues on site for the upcoming championship. Work has begun on the 18th skybox between the clubhouse and 18th green, and work is set to begin shortly on the championship courtyard behind the ninth green, he said. At the same time, he notes, the championship field is taking shape with names like David Duvall, Nick Faldo and John Daly being added to the mix.
“Over the next 40 days, we’ll transition it from facilities that are looking like they’re under construction into major championship venues that will host clients and our title sponsor, and then we’ll start to think about putting rope and stake out as we get down to the final weeks,” Mengel said. “Other than the logistical execution that still needs to take place, we have some pretty major milestones coming up here over the next 40 days, including things like defending champion media day, volunteer uniform and credential distribution, and then of course ticket distribution. So a lot still to do, but we’re right on track with where we should be.”
As Mengel puts it, the tournament will “shine a light” on the new property both for in person visitors and those who tune in for the championship.
Based on previous Senior PGA Championships, Mengel said, the event is projected to bring in an estimated $20 million in positive economic impact to the community. That translates to heads in beds, visits to local restaurants and taking in local nightlife, Mengel said.
“But also the real world impact of that, if you will, is going to be the event is a several-hour live HD commercial for the city of Frisco and of course Fields Ranch,” Mengel said.
