The Ice House patio was abuzz with activity the evening of Wednesday, May 3, a little more than 24 hours after the Monument Realty PGA District and Omni PGA Frisco Resort officially opened to the public.
Just over 24 hours after the ribbon was officially cut on the Omni PGA Frisco project, the multiple components that make up the public-private phenomenon are being used as was envisioned for years.
A man and three children — each sporting their own clubs — are exploring the putting green known as the “Dance Floor.” A couple sitting in deck chairs nearby watches the scene as the sun sets over Frisco. The picnic tables outside of the Ice House restaurant are filled with people. The sounds of Pat Green are jangling from the speakers and providing a Texas soundtrack to the new home of golf.
It was the kind of night that attracted locals like Prosper area resident Wynita Harmon, who strolled along the storefronts of the Monument Realty PGA District holding her daughter’s ice cream cone.
“I came out because it’s a nice place to hang outside with your family,” she said, noting the district’s play area, restaurants and ice cream shop.
Doors officially opened to the Omni PGA Frisco site on May 2, welcoming guests to a 500 guest-room hotel; 10 luxury ranch houses; an 800,000-square-foot, 200-yard green dubbed The Dance Floor; The Swing, a 10-hole pitch and putt area; a destination spa; a wide array of food and beverage outlets; four pools and 127,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
Also official was the opening of the Monument Realty PGA District, featuring restaurant and retail space as well as outdoor seating space. The Omni PGA Frisco project, a public-private partnership, will attract an international array of players, but also a local collection of guests, including Frisco resident Jason Young, who had lunch at the Ice House on Wednesday.
“I would say that the Omni and PGA district is an amazing addition to the community, and golfers, families, everybody is just going to love all of the amenities,” Young said.
Young also serves on the board of Visit Frisco, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
“This entire project, on the heels of the Dallas Cowboys and all of the different corporate relocations and the upcoming Firefly Park and Fields West, has just established Frisco as truly an international destination (...) to interact with world-class brands,” Young said.
There have been many major plot points leading up to the opening of the Omni PGA Frisco site ever since the project was announced in 2018. And there are even more ahead: PGA Frisco will host its first major later this month, followed by a whole slate of championships and events including the 2027 PGA Championship.
But what makes this district so special is that it was also made for nights like Wednesday, May 3, where locals gathered for an easy-going night of golf, ice cream and food at a picnic table.
What PGA Frisco has to offer goes beyond the championship cheers and the made-for-TV moments. Those things are significant and will undoubtedly be a part of Frisco’s story, but there are also little moments — family dinners, rounds of golf with close friends, evening ice cream runs — that will add to the multilayered intrigue of this new kind of venue for Frisco and for the DFW Metroplex.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
