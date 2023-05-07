Night Golf 5.jpeg

The Dance Floor was a popular destination on Wednesday, May 3, as people were practicing their putting under the lights in the Monument Realty PGA District.

Just over 24 hours after the ribbon was officially cut on the Omni PGA Frisco project, the multiple components that make up the public-private phenomenon are being used as was envisioned for years.

A man and three children — each sporting their own clubs — are exploring the putting green known as the “Dance Floor.” A couple sitting in deck chairs nearby watches the scene as the sun sets over Frisco. The picnic tables outside of the Ice House restaurant are filled with people. The sounds of Pat Green are jangling from the speakers and providing a Texas soundtrack to the new home of golf.

The Ice House patio was abuzz with activity the evening of Wednesday, May 3, a little more than 24 hours after the Monument Realty PGA District and Omni PGA Frisco Resort officially opened to the public.

