The first major championship at PGA Frisco strikes a personal chord for this local resident

On Thursday, May 25, the sprawling acreage of land off of PGA Parkway was adorned with fire-engine red and white tents hosting a bustling crowd.
Cheers and claps erupted every so often around the rolling landscape. Golf carts cruised down pathways, country music crooned from overhead speakers at one end of the complex as visitors explored the adjacent putting green and bought beer from the nearby restaurant. Behind it all, a jumbo screen displayed scores as the first major championship to be played at the complex began to unfold.
From a seat in the skybox on the 18th green at PGA Frisco, David Ovard would be the first to tell you that all of that came very close to never existing.
“This deal died a thousand deaths,” he said of the agreement that brought PGA Frisco, a public-private partnership, to fruition. “Like I don't mean kind-of-sort-of. I mean, it died death after death after death.”
And yet that afternoon in 2023, Ovard was one of many who found themselves sitting on a piece of floodplain that had been transformed into a major championship golf course.
That Thursday marked the first round of play at the very first major championship to take place at PGA Frisco, which opened to the public in early May. The moment comes four and a half years after the public-private partnership that includes the city, Frisco ISD, Omni Stillwater Woods and the PGA of America was first announced in December of 2018.
Since the partnership was made public, Ovard’s role in the herculean effort to make the PGA Frisco project a reality has been chronicled in local media, and he’s been credited with being a key force in bringing the PGA to Frisco.
The journey included convincing local landowners to open their land to the project, site visits with people like PGA CEO Seth Waugh, discussions with city officials and getting people to see the vision of what the project could bring.
This week, as Ovard attended a function at the PGA site the evening of May 24, he looked over to his wife, Wren, and noted that it had been 10 years since he had started talking about a potential project that would bring some kind of golf venue to Frisco. Over time, those discussions morphed into bringing the PGA of America to Sports City, USA.
“The old saying, it takes 10 years to be an overnight sensation? It's absolutely true,” Ovard said. “It has been 10 years. And it's spectacular.”
It didn’t come without multiple moments where the project seemed to have died. But Ovard kept forging ahead.
“I really, truly believed in my heart of hearts that it was what's best for everybody,” Ovard said. “And so when you believe that, you'll keep going, because you just have to have faith that at some point people will see it.”
A sense of community
Sitting on a golf cart outside the volunteer center at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Wren Ovard can recall many of the plot points that got Frisco to May 2023.
There was her husband David’s first meeting with George Purefoy, who was serving as Frisco’s city manager at the time. There’s the discussions about the alignment of Legacy Drive and how it would impact the project. There’s the “aha” moment when city officials traveled to the 2017 PGA Championship to experience a major. There’s the moment when the deal was finally made official in 2018.
It all led to the morning of May 25, when the first tee shot took flight from the Fields Ranch East course for a major championship in Frisco, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. On that particular morning, Wren Ovard is sporting a blue polo and an official lanyard, serving as a volunteer through the championship.
“I'm just filled with so much gratitude and amazement that it's here,” she said.
The moment also brings a lot of emotion, she said, especially during the first tee shot.
“I think what was on my mind specifically were all the hours that David put into it, obviously, but just my boys and the opportunities, hopefully knock on something that they're going to have here in the future,” she said. “They're already practicing here, almost every day. And it's wonderful to see that. But just, you know, imagining what the future may hold. It means a lot. It's great.”
Today, PGA Frisco includes an Omni PGA Frisco resort as well as the Monument Realty PGA District, which features restaurants, a public putting green, retail spaces, and more amenities that are available and open to the public. Wren Ovard notes that the location opens the door to the public putting green, dubbed the “dance floor,” and venues like The Ronny Golf Park at the nearby Northern Texas PGA, to families with little children.
“That's what it's about,” she said. “This is just the icing on the cake, watching some of the best players on the planet for years out here in front of you. It's amazing.”
For Wren Ovard, who had an up-close view of the project’s evolution, the impact of the project is bigger than anything that was imagined beforehand.
“Even seeing it today, I still think the impact is so much bigger than any of us can even know,” she said. “What's eventually going to happen, it's just even bigger.”
And she’s not just talking about economic impact, she said.
“It's a sense of community, too, that those of us that have lived here for a long time pride ourselves on,” she said. "And it's just a different way. It's a different way to bring our community together and (...) It's a different kind of impact. It's an emotional investment into what we've done here. And I think that ties our community together as well.”
Leaving a legacy
On the 18th green at PGA Frisco’s first major, David Ovard will tell you that the game of golf is all about relationships.
“So your family members, your friends, your business connections, doing business deals with people,” he said, “The relationships that get built around golf are very unique. When you play golf with somebody, you learn very quickly, are they calm under pressure? Are they a hothead? Do they get angry easily? Are they just fun to be around? Like, you really learn very quickly about somebody. And if you play a round of golf with somebody, let's say it takes four hours. There's almost no other environment where you get to spend that kind of quality time with somebody and really develop a relationship with them.”
It’s something that former Frisco City Manager George Purefoy understood, too, even though he didn’t play golf, Ovard said.
“And the example he used, he said he's seen grandparents with grandchildren playing golf,” Ovard said of Purefoy. “He said he's seen people do business deals on the golf course. And he said, ‘I don't understand it because I don't play. But I do understand that those relationships are real, and that can only be beneficial to the city.’”
Today, the ultimate inception of the completed project includes venues for golf play as well as a hub that aims to serve as a community center, even for those who don’t play golf.
The project also strikes a personal chord for Ovard.
“It was important to me to leave a legacy for my family,” he said.
His dad was a well-known judge in the area, Ovard notes.
“And so I was always known as Judge Ovard's kid,” he said. “Even as an adult, I was Judge Ovard's kid. And so I wanted to do a legacy project that my kids and my grandkids and my great-grandkids can say, ‘Hey, he did that.’ And this is my version of it.”
