‘It's spectacular’

The first major championship at PGA Frisco strikes a personal chord for this local resident

Spectators take in the sights on day one of play for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at PGA Frisco. 

On Thursday, May 25, the sprawling acreage of land off of PGA Parkway was adorned with fire-engine red and white tents hosting a bustling crowd.

Cheers and claps erupted every so often around the rolling landscape. Golf carts cruised down pathways, country music crooned from overhead speakers at one end of the complex as visitors explored the adjacent putting green and bought beer from the nearby restaurant. Behind it all, a jumbo screen displayed scores as the first major championship to be played at the complex began to unfold.

A view from Thursday play at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
John Daly tees off at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on Thursday, May 25 at PGA Frisco.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

An error occurred