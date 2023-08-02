Just a couple of months after officially opening, the ballrooms of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort are alive with activity.
Within both expansive spaces, confections of clothing hang on racks and mannequins, jewelry sits proudly on display, and conversations are quietly percolating. It’s all activity that is oriented towards the future of golf, and it’s all happening in Sports City, USA.
This year, PGA Frisco hosted the PGA Buying and Education Summit for the first time, bringing together a slate of PGA professionals and golf buyers for a three-day event. The program allows attendees to get a preview of trends and innovations from top golf and golf lifestyle brands, to engage in networking opportunities, experience a fashion show and more. The 2023 iteration of the event featured activity at the sprawling PGA Frisco development, which opened officially in May. That included programming at the Home of the PGA of America, the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the PGA Coaching Center.
The three-day program was a chance for the new “modern home of golf” to host an event focused on the future of the game.
“It’s still an introductory year for us, so just being able to share (the PGA Frisco campus) for the first time for many of the visitors today and over the last couple of days is exciting, and it shows the future and where we are,” said Paul Earnest, director of golf and operations at Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco.
Earnest noted the site’s wide variety of offered experiences, from hitting bays to the retail district to the clubhouse. It’s a space that provides a sense of continuity, he said.
“Having your peers at a central location, everybody on that same campus and engaging in various formats, you don’t feel disjointed that way,” he said Tuesday. “This first year, we’ve seen tremendous excitement, tremendous results in terms of entries and engagements, and the vendors all seem to like it. So we’re really super pleased with the result so far.”
As Earnest put it, an event like the summit, along with the slate of PGA championships coming down the pike to PGA Frisco, bring notoriety, interest and business to the city of Frisco.
PGA Frisco is looking ahead to hosting a total of 26 championships in its first 12 years of operation. That includes the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship that unfolded on the complex this past May. In the future, the site is preparing to host the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2025 and the PGA Championship in 2027.
“Our gears are turning and we’re learning every day,” Earnest said. “It’s amazing that we’re only 90 days into opening, but we’ve already exposed ourselves to a good part of the country, so we’re excited about the future and all the championships, and really all the groups that are coming to enjoy the golf here at PGA Frisco as well.”
Featured Local Savings
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.