HALL Park hotel will include an expansive patio overlooking the forthcoming Kaleidoscope Park

HALL Park is bringing an Autograph Collection hotel to Frisco. 

A Thursday, March 23 announcement stated that substantial construction on HALL Park Hotel is slated for completion by the end of 2023. 

A rendering of the HALL Park Hotel entrance. 
A rendering of a king room at HALL Park hotel.
A rendering of the queen room at HALL Park 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

