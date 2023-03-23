HALL Park is bringing an Autograph Collection hotel to Frisco.
A Thursday, March 23 announcement stated that substantial construction on HALL Park Hotel is slated for completion by the end of 2023.
The hotel will bring 224 rooms and is slated to include an outdoor pool, a 4,000-square-foot ballroom, a state-of-the-art fitness center, chef-driven restaurant and lounge and a patio overlooking the forthcoming Kaleidoscope Park. HALL Park has said the hotel is designed to serve both short-term and long-term stays and has a focus on business travelers, events and meetings, regional "staycationers" and those visiting Frisco tourism destinations like Toyota Stadium, The Star, PGA Frisco and the future Universal theme park.
The hotel, owned by HALL Group, will be operated by Coury Hospitality and will join Autograph Collection Hotels upon completion.
“Our partnership with Autograph Collection Hotels provides the opportunity to deliver a one-of-a-kind property to the residents and visitors of Frisco that will include a museum-quality art collection and world-class food and wine offerings,” said Craig Hall, chairman and CEO of HALL Group, in a press release. “Framed by views of the art-filled Kaleidoscope Park, which is currently underway, hotel guests will be able to experience Frisco not only as a business and sports hub but also as an emerging arts and culture destination.”
The hotel's development is part of phase one of a $7 billion development aimed at elevating HALL Park into a mixed-use development.
Phase one also includes The Monarch, a 19-story luxury apartment tower. HALL Park said Thursday that Cushman & Wakefield is slated to begin taking reservations for the 214 units in June, with the tower slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The tower is slated to include 29 different floorplans including eight penthouse units. It will also include a club room, pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, dedicated space for yoga and meditation, bike storage, a pet washing area and meeting space.
A 10,000-square-foot eatery is slated to go at the base of the residential tower and will include 10 different chef-driven restaurants. The eatery is expected to open in 2024.
“The Monarch is a visionary project that will elevate the standard of apartment living in North Texas. HALL Group has been thoughtful about every detail of the project and is executing the art of placemaking with incredible skill,” said Lisa McDonnell, senior managing director of Texas Multifamily Asset Services at Cushman & Wakefield in a press release. “Uniquely defined by a programmed park, world class art, and a concierge-minded living experience, a luxury high-rise apartment offering of this caliber is long overdue for our growing Frisco community.”
Work also continues on The Tower at HALL Park, a trophy office tower stretching to 16 stories high that will share a podium with the hotel. The Tower is slated to include ground-level retail and restaurant space facing Kaleidoscope Park. HALL Park has said substantial construction on The Tower is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Thursday announcement comes as work continues on Kaleidoscope Park, a 5.7-acre highly programmed park within the HALL Park development that is slated to include a dog park, children’s play area, and wifi-enabled technology terraces, as well as elements that make it a stage for arts and culture such as physical venues and stages. The park will also include a sculpture created by sculptor and fiber artist Janet Echelman, has been dubbed “Butterfly Rest Stop” and will serve as a permanent installation along the migration pathway of the Monarch butterfly.
