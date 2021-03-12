Frisco’s northern region can potentially look forward to more mixed-use development to complement the forthcoming PGA Frisco development.
The Frisco Planning and Zoning commission on Tuesday recommended approval for rezoning an almost 240-acre piece of land at Legacy Drive and PGA Parkway from agricultural to uses including office, retail and residential.
The recommendation comes as a milestone in an over 17-month process that will result in a synergistic complement dubbed "The Link" to the neighboring PGA Frisco project. The proposed plan for The Link includes three sub-districts slated for entertainment, mixed use urban development and an urban community.
Clay Roby, managing director with real estate company Stillwater Capital, told commissioners that the proposed entertainment district, located on the northeast corner of the land, was originally created in collaboration with the PGA of America.
“The leadership there articulated a vision for this project, meaning this area of Frisco, being the home of golf in America, so anything that advocates for the game of golf, increasing the utilization of the sport, was of interest,” he said.
Roby mentioned both uses that would relate to golf as well as other entertainment uses like food and beverage, entertainment and music.
“Essentially things for people in the community of Frisco to utilize, also things for people that were coming to stay at the resort that might want to have an activity outside of golf to do an alternative experience,” Roby added. “So we’re planning for both of those within that land.”
Roby said the idea of connectivity between the two sites served as a driving point for the vision for PGA Frisco and The Link. He added that having synergistic rather than competitive uses was a part of early planning efforts.
“Ideally, people from the PGA Headquarters would be able to work their way all the way into our development without ever getting onto a road, and the same experience from our property going the other way,” Roby said.
The proposal includes street plans that would provide “enhanced walkability,” Roby said.
“These are wide sidewalks, areas that are set aside potentially for restaurant patios, things of that nature, to really encourage pedestrian connectivity between the two and less vehicular connectivity between the two,” he said.
The plan also included a proposal for a single-family “cottage residential” rental development on the land. While the product technically serves as a multifamily development, city staff and the developer worked together to come up with standards that would make it look and feel more like a single-family development.
Commissioner Jon Kendall said he was confident the cottage residential development would be a high-end product. He added that single-family developments for rent naturally attracts an older and affluent demographic.
“I’m excited for that type of product in Frisco,” he said. “I think there’s a need.”
Kendall and other commissioners shared support for the proposed project overall, citing months of work and negotiations between the developer and city staff to make the agreement come to fruition.
“I see this spot as being the entry point to being what I call the Silicon Valley of golf,” Commission Chairman Rob Cox said.
Cox later said the plan’s combination of uses, including a mixed-use portion and an entertainment area provides a good amount of value for that part of the city.
“I know there’s going to be a lot more up there on the north side, but we need it on the north side,” he said.
The commission recommended the proposed development in a unanimous vote. The recommendation will go to the Frisco City Council for final approval.
