A proposed rendering provided by applicants for The Mix was presented to the Frisco Planning and Commission on Tuesday. The project zoning received a recommendation for approval from the commission and is slated to go before the Frisco City Council at a future meeting.
A proposed rendering provided by applicants for The Mix was presented to the Frisco Planning and Commission on Tuesday. The project zoning received a recommendation for approval from the commission and is slated to go before the Frisco City Council at a future meeting.
Progress is inching forward on development of the former Wade Park site in Frisco.
During its Tuesday, Aug. 22 meeting, Frisco’s planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended approval for zoning of The Mix, a mixed-use vision designed to breathe new life into a 128.8-acre site known for its “hole in the ground” visible from the Dallas North Tollway.
The unfinished site of Wade Park, located at the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Lebanon Road, became the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.
In late 2022, plans for the 112-acre project The Mix were announced, detailing a new vision that included a number of uses such as office space, retail space, a grocery store, hotel development and a mix of residential uses. At the time of the December announcement, plans were to break ground in December 2022, according to previous coverage by the Frisco Enterprise. During a June 2023 town hall meeting hosted by the city, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said the project developer was actively working with the city to finalize plans. A decision on a zoning request for a planned development at the site was tabled on July 25 after city staff and applicant representatives discussed five points where “where the applicant’s proposal and staff’s recommendation do not align with one another.”
Those points included phasing stipulations for residential development; defining “Class-A Office” within the planned development standards; Tollway District building height stipulations; differences in language on open space timing; and detail regarding a fence on Parkwood Boulevard.
“We’ve had the honor of working with the city of Frisco and with staff over the last couple of years on this,” said Tim Campbell, head of The Mix Frisco. “It’s been a thorough process. We were tabled the last time we were here, we were asked to come up with a compromise, come to an agreement with staff, which we have since done in the last few weeks. (...) Ultimately we believe it will lead to a better development and benefit all of the city of Frisco and its residents.”
The request includes a proposal for a maximum of 3,299 residential units, while current city council policy for mixed-use development would allow a maximum of 1,540 residential units on the property. City staff noted that previous zoning for the land — which was established before the council policy was adopted — allows for an entitled 2,800 residential units on the property today.
Multiple commission members spoke in favor of allowing the extra residential units.
“It is a project that does have a significant financial burden tied to it that’s similar to redevelopment projects in other cities, and we’ve had the privilege of having many blank canvases in our city with large planned development districts,” Commissioner Jake Petras said. “So this I do have a little bit of sympathy for since there is such an enormous financial burden with a potential $175 million hole in the ground. So to me, it’s a little different than our typical projects that we look at.”
Commission Secretary Ed Kelly echoed Petras’s comments and spoke in favor of the project.
“It’s not because of financial burden that I’m ok with the units,” Commission Chair Jon Kendall said. “I’m ok with the increased units because it’s right along the spine of the tollway, it’s going to be included in 1.9 million (square feet) of office, there’s a need for housing in this specific area. That is the reason why I’d be in support of the increase. But it would not be because of a financial burden.”
Plans for The Mix also include about 2 million square feet of office space, 375,000 square feet of retail space, two hotels, townhomes and urban living units, as well as a nine-acre central park. The plan proposes a total of 16.5 acres of designated open space.
Phase one of the development comprises 28 acres with about 100,000 square feet of retail space. That includes a 40,000-square-foot grocer, a 120,000-square-foot Class A medical office building, urban living units and a part of the central park. Construction for phase one is slated for completion in about three years.
The Frisco City Council is slated to consider the case at a future meeting for a final decision.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.