The Mix rendering 1 (copy)

A proposed rendering provided by applicants for The Mix was presented to the Frisco Planning and Commission on Tuesday. The project zoning received a recommendation for approval from the commission and is slated to go before the Frisco City Council at a future meeting.

Progress is inching forward on development of the former Wade Park site in Frisco.

During its Tuesday, Aug. 22 meeting, Frisco’s planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended approval for zoning of The Mix, a mixed-use vision designed to breathe new life into a 128.8-acre site known for its “hole in the ground” visible from the Dallas North Tollway.

The Mix rendering 2 (copy)

A proposed rendering provided by applicants for The Mix was presented to the Frisco Planning and Commission on Tuesday. The project zoning received a recommendation for approval from the commission and is slated to go before the Frisco City Council at a future meeting.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments