The highly anticipated Omni PGA Frisco Resort is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 new employees before doors open in May 2023. Located 30 minutes north of Downtown Dallas, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the largest resort currently in development in the country and the first of its kind for Omni Hotels & Resorts’ North Texas portfolio.
Full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property opportunities are available with competitive benefits including: hotel, meal and recreation discounts, health & wellness insurance benefits, retirement planning & 401(k) match, personal & professional development programs, Omni Circle, student tuition reimbursements, sign-on bonuses for applicable opportunities, and more. A variety of roles from administrative to operations and more than 130 leadership positions span across the property’s experiences including two championship golf courses, collectively known as Fields Ranch, Mokara Spa, restaurants, world-class wedding and event venues, 13 dining options throughout the property, a retail and entertainment district and more.
Anchored in the center of the circular drive at the under-construction Omni PGA Frisco resor…
"The travel and hospitality industry is back in high demand and the need for top talent has never been greater than it is today," said Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort. "We have an exceptional variety of positions that foster career satisfaction and offer opportunity for growth in different fields. Whether you're surprising and delighting our guests at our resort, supporting the care and maintenance of our championship or elevating the standard of service, we have more than 1,000 opportunities for to you begin your new career at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. We’d love to have you join our family.”
A hiring event will be held on Friday, Feb. 3rd from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4th from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at UNT New College located at 12995 Preston Road, Frisco, TX 75035. Interested individuals can view a full list of available positions and apply in advance, learn more about opportunities and request information to stay informed on future opportunities by visiting omnipgafriscocareers.com. For additional questions, email DALPGA.ASC@omnihotels.com or call 469-305-4500.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.