A mock room at the Omni PGA Frisco sales office gives a preview of future rooms at the resort.  

The highly anticipated Omni PGA Frisco Resort is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 new employees before doors open in May 2023. Located 30 minutes north of Downtown Dallas, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the largest resort currently in development in the country and the first of its kind for Omni Hotels & Resorts’ North Texas portfolio.

Full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property opportunities are available with competitive benefits including: hotel, meal and recreation discounts, health & wellness insurance benefits, retirement planning & 401(k) match, personal & professional development programs, Omni Circle, student tuition reimbursements, sign-on bonuses for applicable opportunities, and more. A variety of roles from administrative to operations and more than 130 leadership positions span across the property’s experiences including two championship golf courses, collectively known as Fields Ranch, Mokara Spa, restaurants, world-class wedding and event venues, 13 dining options throughout the property, a retail and entertainment district and more.

