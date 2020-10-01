Frisco is one milestone closer to welcoming home the game of golf.
The PGA of America announced Tuesday that construction for its forthcoming corporate headquarters building in Frisco has officially begun.
“We actually began construction the first week of September,” PGA Chief Operating Officer Darrell Crall said, “and we're on an accelerated and very doable timeline to be finished in January of 2022.”
The building, which will serve as a corporate centerpiece to the new home of golf, will spread over 6.2 acres of the 660-acre PGA Frisco campus, which is slated to comprise two championship golf courses, a 500-room Omni Resort and an entertainment district.
The headquarters building’s development comes as a multi-partner construction effort with Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) serving as the general contractor. Corbett Nichter, AP executive vice president and chief operating officer, said the building’s design will feature connectivity and a clean look.
“I think the best way to say it, it will be a timeless design and a timeless building,” he said.
The headquarters building, which will stretch to four stories tall, will feature mostly glass and limestone, a strategic arc towards the “Texas Modern” style that Nichter said Page, the architect, has developed.
“You'll see lots of glass, Texas stone, limestone, primarily, but really just a beautiful design feature that is striking and unique, but that also fits in with our environment,” Crall said.
The building, when opened, will initially hold about 150 corporate employees and will feature a conference room on the top floor as well as an outdoor terrace lounge space surveying the campus driving range and golf course.
“It's going to be absolutely one of the best places to work in the United States,” Nichter said “Just the feel, the look, the environment. It's going to be extraordinary.”
Compared to the PGA’s current headquarters in Florida, Crall said the Frisco iteration of the corporate home of golf will be able to look ahead to the future.
“It's hard to compare a 2022 open-for-business headquarters with something that was built in the early ’80s in south Florida,” he said.
He said at that time, the PGA had around 45 to 50 employees.
“The building at the time was fitting the needs of the organization, but it didn't have the ability to be agile and to evolve with our workforce growing and changing from a need standpoint,” Crall said.
The headquarters building is just one of what Crall calls “puzzle pieces” that will fit together to form the PGA Frisco campus. The campus’s two championship golf courses are set for completion this fall and will be ready to open in the summer of 2022, Crall said, and the 500-room Omni Resort will be completed by the spring of 2023. The campus is looking ahead to hosting its first championship in May 2023.
“So we expect all of these puzzle pieces to be fitted together nicely by that time,” Crall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.