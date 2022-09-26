Toy Donation 2.jpeg

Rudra Ram, right, is using his experience raising money for Children's Medical Center in Plano and Dallas to inspire others to make a difference.

 Photo provided

Vandeventer Middle School student Rudra Ram wanted to find some way to help after moving to Frisco recently. After taking a look at his own toys, he heard about Children's Medical Center's use of new donated toys for children in recovery. As a result, he took to the sidewalks of Frisco to raise funds for toy donations to the hospital.  

Tell us a little bit about yourself. 

