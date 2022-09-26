Vandeventer Middle School student Rudra Ram wanted to find some way to help after moving to Frisco recently. After taking a look at his own toys, he heard about Children's Medical Center's use of new donated toys for children in recovery. As a result, he took to the sidewalks of Frisco to raise funds for toy donations to the hospital.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Rudra Ram. I am 10, and I attend Vandeventer Middle School in Frisco, Texas. I have grown up in five different countries since I was born, but no matter where I have lived, I have been buying food and preparing care packages for the homeless or those in need in my spare time. I am addicted to giving. Giving to those in need makes me feel content, and happy with myself. I love seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces when I give them something.
What made you want to raise money for toys at Children’s Medical Center?
I had recently moved to Frisco and didn't know anyone. I was having a very boring summer. Like every year, I pulled out all my old toys or toys that I no longer played with so I could donate them to an orphanage, but there wasn't one near where I lived. Then my mother told me about the Children's Medical Center and how they use the toy donations for the children in recovery at the hospital. I realized, however, that they only accepted brand new toys due to the risk of infection. That prompted me to start a fundraiser in my neighborhood.
Tell us about your process of going door-to-door to raise funds.
I prepared a list of toys I wanted to donate after referring to the Children’s Medical Center’s needs on their website. Then I went door to door inside my gated community, in the sweltering heat, asking people to either fully sponsor a toy or if that was too much, for money, any amount. My goal was to raise at least a thousand dollars to buy new toys for these children in recovery. Every time I rang a doorbell, one of four things happened. They didn’t answer, they were too busy to spare two minutes, they didn’t have cash, or they gave money, usually, five dollars. Mostly, it was one of the first three.
What was the hardest part about this process? What was the best part?
The hardest part: it was not the heat! It was the number of times I rang the bell but walked away with nothing. I was beginning to get unhappy and discouraged. I was so dejected at one point that I started to cry. Just then, a tall man with black hair and dark brown eyes opened the door. He took interest in what I was doing, asked questions and said “I’m impressed that you’re out in this heat for a charitable cause when you could be inside in the air conditioning playing video games”. He went in and came back with $60 to sponsor a toy. That one event among a thousand disappointments encouraged me to keep going. Slowly but surely, the $5 donations turned into $10. At the end of two weeks in 100 degrees Fahrenheit, I raised roughly $600 and my mother met the shortfall to meet my goal. I was proud of myself.
What did you learn from this experience?
This experience taught me a lot. Rejection is a part of life. You won’t always be successful. The best thing you can do is to keep trying.
What do you hope people learn from your story?
You don’t need to be an adult or a group or an organization to make a difference. There is power in “one.” I am only 10, and if I could help enrich a few lives, so can you. Also, never ever give up, no matter how many rejections you face. There is always hope around the corner. Eventually, you will reach your goal and feel amazing about yourself for having done a good deed.
What advice would you give to others who hope to help in their community?
I would give the same advice my mother gives me every day. Don’t wait to change the world in a big way. If you don’t have the resources to do something big, just vow to change one life — one hungry person, one person experiencing homelessness or one classmate in need of help and the world will slowly change as a result.
What do you like to do for fun?
I like to draw, read books and listen to music.
Do you have a favorite movie?
"SING" and "SING 2." I love their music and they are inspiring at the same time.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I think I am a night owl. I prefer to be up late rather than wake up early.
What is your favorite food?
If I could eat just one food for the rest of my life, it would be guacamole.
What do you want to be in the future?
I want to be a scientist, perhaps a genetic engineer and find a cure for diseases like cancer.
