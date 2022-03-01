Frisco has known since last year that its first and only city manager, George Purefoy, will be stepping down at the end of June.
The shift will be an important one: Frisco will lose the leader who has been there for the city’s major milestones that turned it from a town of potential-comprising just 5,000 residents-into “Sports City, USA,” and an economic hotspot in north Texas.
“We are in a time of incredible change,’” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said during a Monday night town hall meeting. “I mean, this is the biggest decision that City Council will make. In fact, it’s our biggest job that we have on our city charter, which is hiring our city manager.”
And as of last week, Cheney said, the job has been posted.
Cheney said the city has been working with a consultant that heard from key stakeholders, including community members. The job will be open for potential candidates for 45 days. According to a previous city of Frisco press release, the city approved Affron Public to conduct a nation-wide search for Purefoy’s replacement.
“Frisco is blessed that we’ve actually set up a structure here in our city where we have a lot of leadership at all levels, and so we are thankful that we have many strong internal candidates that are interested in the position. There’s no question about that,” Cheney said. “Certainly council believes that it’s our job to go out and find the best potential candidate in the entire country. So that’s what we’re searching for, and everyone will get fair consideration.”
He added that there will then be more public input, and the goal is to select the next city manager sometime in May.
“And then it doesn’t end on July 1 when our new city manager starts,” Cheney said.
What will follow is what Cheney described as an “era of change management” as the city grapples both with how to maintain what makes Frisco, Frisco as well as with how to embrace the change before it.
It was a strong theme at the city’s recent two-day Winter Work Session meeting, which ran on the theme of “Embracing change, Inviting possibilities.”
“We want to invite those possibilities as an opportunity to take a fresh look at things, to get a fresh voice, say ‘How do we build upon the great things that have happened here in our community, but maybe look forward as far as how we can do things different,’” Cheney said Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.