As Frisco continues to define itself as an “innovation lab,” the city is moving towards a partnership that will allow it to explore innovations as a smart city.
During a panel discussion on Sept. 23, Dr. Jason Cooley, chief innovation officer with the city of Frisco, announced a partnership that the city is moving into with Strategic Government Resources and Alliance for Innovation.
“They’re building what they call their own innovation lab, but an innovation lab for cities,” he said. “And they would like to compile innovation, innovation groups and products and services that they would like cities to test. And so they started to go through the process of finding those smart cities, those innovative cities to partner with, and the city of Frisco will be the first city in Texas that they will partner with.”
He said the partnership will bring in innovations on a regular basis that the city will be able to pilot and test for free in order to give feedback.
“It’s something that we’re very excited about in regards to building this innovation ecosystem,” Cooley said.
The announcement came during an Innovation Luncheon hosted by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 23, which provided a snapshot look at the state of innovation in Frisco through a panel discussion with Cooley; Gloria Salinas, vice president with the Frisco Economic Development Corporation (EDC); Jasmin Brand, director of innovation with the Frisco EDC and Chris Ash, senior vice president of aviation business development with Alliance Texas.
The luncheon came on the heels of multiple big wins for Frisco in the realm of innovation this year, including being the host city for the kickoff event of Dallas Startup Week, the launch of Wing Drone Delivery Services, the announcement of a future innovation hub by Comerica Bank at The Star and — most recently — the ribbon-cutting of a new business and incubation center located at HALL Park in Frisco by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions.
When it comes to explaining the state of innovation in Frisco, panelists agreed that innovation growth in the city is somewhat organic.
“One of the interesting things that I’ve learned in my role is that we really are an epicenter for top tech talent here,” Brand said. “And that is not something that we could plan for, it’s just kind of happened. Tech talent has just decided to choose Frisco, and so from an innovation perspective, our job is to design a plan, a strategy, to keep up with the demand but to also create job growth and future opportunities for this workforce.”
It was a note echoed by Salinas, who said the city of Frisco has two times the national average of tech talent.
“For every one tech employee you would hire in Silicon Valley, you have two that can do that job,” she said. "That is amazing for our companies.”
Salinas added that organic growth in innovation is driven by the people.
“I think it goes back to the city being very forward-thinking, creating a superb quality of life, education system, where people want to build their families, live, go to work every day and experience this vibrant community,” she said. “That’s what’s attracted the talent. That’s what’s created this talent-tech mecca that we have here, and now the companies are really just flocking to it because they can find it.”
However, innovation within the city comes with a dose of intentionality, too. As Frisco has looked forward to its future, the term “innovation lab” has been coined by its leaders. It was a term that Cooley brought up again during the Sept. 23 discussion.
“The city is an innovation lab,” Cooley said, “and we are trying to breathe that into our culture, that we’re willing to try new things. We have the backing to do so even if it is something that may not work, we have the opportunity to fail and fail fast and move on to the next. So it is somewhat in our culture, but it is our desire to kind of move forward with these technological advances and try to see how they work for us.”
About three or four years ago, Cooley said, Frisco was looking for groups and products to test in the city. Now, he said, the city is regularly approached on a weekly basis by entities looking to pilot or test their products in Frisco.
“And so we are very deliberate about vetting these things,” he said. “We use our partners in the Economic Development Corporation to make sure that we’re moving in the right direction.”
As Frisco looks back on its fiscal year, Salinas pointed out that the city had seen a number of new companies, expansions and relocations as the city recovered economically from the pandemic. That included three out-of-state relocations and the introduction of a new Fortune-100 headquarters announcement for the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA).
“All of this created more than 3,200 brand new jobs to the city of Frisco. That would fill an entire 20-story tower,” Salinas said. “And I think that that is something to be extremely proud of and to celebrate and to say we are just getting started.”
