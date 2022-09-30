Innovation luncheon Frisco.jpg

An Innovation Luncheon hosted by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 23 provided a snapshot look at the state of innovation in Frisco through a panel discussion with Dr. Jason Cooley, chief innovation officer with the city of Frisco; Gloria Salinas, vice president with the Frisco Economic Development Corporation (EDC); Jasmin Brand, director of innovation with the Frisco EDC and Chris Ash, senior vice president of aviation business development with Alliance Texas.

As Frisco continues to define itself as an “innovation lab,” the city is moving towards a partnership that will allow it to explore innovations as a smart city. 

During a panel discussion on Sept. 23, Dr. Jason Cooley, chief innovation officer with the city of Frisco, announced a partnership that the city is moving into with Strategic Government Resources and Alliance for Innovation. 

