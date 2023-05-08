The Swing short course is the perfect night out at PGA Frisco District

One of the highlights of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort is that residents of Frisco and neighboring communities can experience what the resort has to offer by having a meal or drink at one of the 13 restaurants on site or spending an in the glow of the golden hour sun or under the stars at the Monument PGA District.
A little more than 24 hours after the official ribbon was cut to officially open the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, I decided to grab a few wedge clubs and my putter, and explore one of the gems of the resort, The Swing.
Golf course design legends Gil Hanse and Beau Welling co-designed The Swing, which is a lighted, 10-hole, par-3 course with holes ranging from 45 to 100 yards. Located adjacent to the Ice House, it offers unique and interesting green complexes with dramatic swales. Golf clubs and balls will be available for visitors to enjoy an engaging and inclusive golf setting. Of course, you are also welcome to bring your own clubs.
As we walked up to The Swing starter hut, the nearby Ice House restaurant was already buzzing with activity. People were enjoying food and drinks on the patio as the weather was near perfect on Wednesday evening. I brought along my good friend, Shane, a Frisco resident who had not yet been out to see all that the Omni PGA Frisco has to offer.
To say that he was blown away would be an understatement. Shane is a life-long North Texas resident and has lived in Frisco for nearly two decades. He has seen firsthand the explosive growth the city of Frisco has experienced during those 20-plus years. He watched the Stonebriar Mall area expand with Riders Field and IKEA. He has attended football games and dinners in The Star district. And now, he is playing golf under the lights at the sparking new Omni PGA Resort with a cold beer in one hand and a pitching wedge and putter in the other as we set off to explore The Swing.
On the first tee, you might feel a little pressure to show off your skills as you will be teeing off in front of the crowd gathered on the patio of the Ice House restaurant. It makes for a fun hole and gives you a little bit of the gallery vibe. If you hit a great shot on the green and near the pin, you might hear a few cheers and ohhh’s and ahhh’s. In case you were wondering, there were no cheers after both of our shots off the first tee rolled off the green.
The first thing we noticed were the details that Omni and the designer put into The Swing short course. You will be teeing off of mats, but these are not your normal driving range mats. They have a little cushion to them, which will allow you to hit the ball better on that first shot. Also, each tee box has a drink holder to allow easy access to your cold beverage in case you need to drown in your sorrows after hitting your tee shot off the green like we did more than a few times.
Oh, and the greens on this course—they are fun but challenging. They are anything but flat. The slopes of the greens, and some of the challenging hole placements, will keep the skilled golfer engaged and challenged. But, for the novice golfer, do not worry. The greens are still very playable and enjoyable for all skills levels.
The distance on each hole varies from 100 yards to less than 60 yards. I am an average golfer, and all I needed was a gap wedge, a sand wedge and a putter. And yes, I had to use my sand wedge in the actual sand twice, as my tee shots found the beach instead of the greens on two holes. Again, having sand bunkers around the greens adds a little additional challenge and fun to The Swing experience.
As we walked the course, I noticed people of all ages and skill levels playing. In front of us were three young boys who were fantastic players. They were magnificent off the tee and putting their shots within 10 feet or less on nearly every hole, gaining the applause of not only their parents who walked the course with them but the admiration of myself and my friend, Shane, as well.
A few holes in front of us, a father and son played the course, and as they walked to the No. 7 tee box you could hear the dad giving his son a little grief for being down four strokes as they headed to the final stretch of holes. Love the competition!
And then a few holes maybe us, you could tell it was date night for a couple who were enjoying golf and drinks as the lights turned on around the course while the sun set beyond the shadow of the PGA of America headquarters building.
As Shane and I finished the course in less than an hour, we both agreed that The Swing is the perfect “night out” event, and we talked about how next time we come out we are going to bring our wives for a little friendly family versus family competition. Losers buy the first round of drinks or appetizer at the Ice House.
As we walked back up to the starter hut, the crowd at the Ice House and on the Dance Floor putting green was even larger under the lights as they enjoyed a new experience in Frisco.
So, if you are a scratch golfer, or just want to learn to play and love the games of golf, I highly recommend going out and playing a round at The Swing.
Oh, and if you were wondering who won our round, Shane did, so, yes, the first beer was on me.
