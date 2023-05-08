 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
A GOLF EXPERIENCE FOR ALL

The Swing short course is the perfect night out at PGA Frisco District

  • 0
Night Golf 1.jpeg

Golfers were out Wednesday, May 3, playing the 10-hole, par-3 short course, The Swing.

One of the highlights of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort is that residents of Frisco and neighboring communities can experience what the resort has to offer by having a meal or drink at one of the 13 restaurants on site or spending an in the glow of the golden hour sun or under the stars at the Monument PGA District.

A little more than 24 hours after the official ribbon was cut to officially open the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, I decided to grab a few wedge clubs and my putter, and explore one of the gems of the resort, The Swing.

Night Golf 2.jpeg
Night Golf 3.jpeg

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred