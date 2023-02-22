Pinball 13.jpg

The Texas Pinball Festival is returning to Frisco March 24-26, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Frisco Conference Center. Each year this popular event, the largest of its kind in the industry, welcomes guests from all over the United States and beyond.

The Texas Pinball Festival will feature more than 400 vintage and new pinball machines, as well as classic arcade games set to free play. Enjoy a variety of adult and child pinball tournaments throughout the weekend to test players’ pinball skills for trophies and prizes. Vendor demonstrations, parts, supplies, equipment, and memorabilia will also be available. The DFW Pinball group will host a swap meet in the parking lot on Saturday at 8 a.m.

