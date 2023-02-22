The Texas Pinball Festival is returning to Frisco March 24-26, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Frisco Conference Center. Each year this popular event, the largest of its kind in the industry, welcomes guests from all over the United States and beyond.
The Texas Pinball Festival will feature more than 400 vintage and new pinball machines, as well as classic arcade games set to free play. Enjoy a variety of adult and child pinball tournaments throughout the weekend to test players’ pinball skills for trophies and prizes. Vendor demonstrations, parts, supplies, equipment, and memorabilia will also be available. The DFW Pinball group will host a swap meet in the parking lot on Saturday at 8 a.m.
This year’s festival will feature Roger Sharpe hosting a showing and Q&A session about his newly released film, “PINBALL: The Man Who Saved The Game” at the event. He will also be in attendance throughout the duration of the weekend to greet attendees and meet fans.
Seminars with pinball designers and artists will take place Friday and Saturday. Guests will have a chance to win a new 2003 Simpsons Pinball Party pinball machine with the raffle benefitting the National Videogame Museum and Kidd’s Kids. During the weekend, present your Texas Pinball Festival wristband at the National Videogame Museum and get 50% off admission.
The Texas Pinball Festival will be open Friday, March 24 from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m., Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. – 12 a.m., and Sunday, March 27 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. One-day passes are $35 for adults and $25 for children on Friday, $45 for adults and $35 for children on Saturday, and $25 for adults and $15 for children on Sunday. Weekend passes start at $65 for adults when pre-registered, and $85 at the door. Children under 5 get in free. Save on a weekend pass by purchasing ahead of time online.
