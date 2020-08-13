After months of preparations and adaptations, Frisco ISD began its academic year Thursday in a virtual platform.
For now, teachers will be leading lessons from empty classrooms, and the eventual return to on-campus instruction for about half of the district, slated for Sept. 3, will be wrapped in both safety protocols and the possibility that it could potentially go back to a virtual platform.
The district has worked with medical professionals to develop guidelines and protocols, Superintendent Mike Waldrip said.
“We’ve spent probably as much time on that as we’ve spent on upgrading and developing our instructional delivery model,” Waldrip said Thursday morning in front of Vandeventer Middle School.
With safety protocols in place and response teams at the ready, Waldrip said the district is also open to modifications.
“We may see that something we’re doing could be more effective if maybe we’re doing it a different way,” he said, “and so we’re very open to being flexible and changing and adapting to whatever the environment is at a particular time.”
In the runup to the school year, Waldrip has previewed the “Virtual Academy” online learning model that the district premiered this week, promising a more “beefed up” platform than what students and parents saw in the spring.
“Overwhelmingly one of the things we heard is that the students needed more face time with their teachers,” he said Thursday.
The virtual platform will allow students to interact with their teachers and peers and will involve both synchronous and asynchronous learning, Waldrip said.
While the district has begun the school year virtually, almost half of the district’s students have chosen to return to school when campuses are slated to open for in-person instruction on Sept. 3. In the months leading up to the beginning of the school year, the district has confirmed COVID-19 cases in both staff and students from a variety of schools.
Waldrip said Thursday morning that an individual at one of the district’s elementary schools had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before. The individual was not a teacher, he said, and a contact review had determined that the person had been in contact with possibly one or two people who had not been in contact with anyone else.
“So it wasn’t a situation where we had to close down the school based on contact tracing,” he said. “And that’s how it’s going to be all year long. It’s going to be specific to the incident.”
Waldrip has predicted before that campuses may have to revert back to a virtual platform for a time throughout the school year. Whether or not a campus will shut down and for how long will be decided by each specific incident and based on what contract tracing reveals, he said.
“We’ve been training, and we are continuing to train our teachers on effective teaching strategies in the virtual environment,” he said. “So we feel very confident that when our teachers, all of our teachers, when they do have to move to that environment, whether they’ve been in-person or whether they’ve been virtual the whole time, that it will be a smooth transition to go from in-person to virtual and then back from virtual to in-person when they’re allowed to come back to school.”
Waldrip said while people have talked about getting back to normal, he isn’t sure what that would look like. He said he sees the current school year opening up what districts may be able to do in the future.
Texas laws have historically not allowed public school systems to deliver virtual instruction to students except in very limited ways, he said, but he sees some of that changing in the future.
“We may see more of this,” he said. “Certainly probably not to this level, but I think we may see some situations where school districts are able to actually deliver virtual instruction to those students that truly need it or truly desire it.”
