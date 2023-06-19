Cori Powers moved to Frisco with her family in 2020 and has since become director of marketing and communications with Visit Frisco, the city's convention and visitor's bureau.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I’m originally from Indiana but moved to Katy, Texas before high school. I went to college at Texas Tech University, where I studied broadcast journalism. My first job out of school was as a producer at a NBC affiliate in Midland, Texas, which is how I met my husband. After a little over a year in Midland, we decided to try something new and moved to Orlando, Florida. I got a job in tourism at Experience Kissimmee in the Orlando area and loved it. My husband and I had our first daughter in 2018 and decided it was time come back to Texas. We wanted to be closer to family, and we missed Whataburger. In 2020, we moved to Frisco, when I accepted the job of Director of Marketing and Communications at Visit Frisco. Since moving back, we’ve had a second daughter, bought a house, and are getting involved with the community.
What brought you to Frisco?
Officially, the job offer to be the Director of Marketing and Communications for Visit Frisco. Unofficially, it was the growth, momentum and opportunity I saw in Frisco for not only me but my family.
How would you describe your role with Visit Frisco?
Visit Frisco’s mission is to champion all things Frisco. How I play into that mission is sharing why Frisco is special through marketing, content and social media with the hope of inspiring a visit.
What is your favorite place to show Frisco visitors and why?
I can’t pick favorites, but a great day in Frisco would be:
Coffee and Huevos Rancheros at La Finca. Then some shopping in The Rail District, while stopping to take pictures at the murals. Next I’d hit up the Discovery Center to inspire some nostalgia at National Videogame Museum. Lunch would be a salad or soup at Heirloom Haul, followed by a tour of The Star. If there’s a game in town, watching the RoughRiders or FC Dallas. For dinner, I’d grab some Texas Twinkies and brisket from Hutchins Barbecue, and end the day perfecting my putt on The Dance Floor at Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
What makes Frisco a great tourist destination?
As one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., there’s always something new to explore. With a boundless calendar of events, more than 400 restaurants, several professional sports organizations, and award-winning resorts and hotels, Frisco is the go-to place for fun in the DFW Metroplex.
What is a normal day like for you?
There is absolutely no normal day for me. One day I could be hosting influencers who are in town experiencing Frisco and sharing their trip with their audiences. I could be on the road talking to media in our target markets about why they should visit and write about Frisco. Or, I could be out with a photo and video crew capturing content around town. When I do get some time in the office, I get to work with a fantastic team.
What has been your favorite moment with Visit Frisco?
May 2023 will be hard to beat. The month kicked off with the opening of Omni PGA Frisco Resort. Then the city hosted the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star. The next week, Visit Frisco worked with FIFA and the Dallas Sports Commission to begin the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the unveiling of the #WeAreDallas brand and an incredible activation. The month ended with PGA Frisco hosting the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
All the activity in May was certainly fun to be part of, but the best part was seeing our team come together to support one another. We all worked hard to support each of these events and our local partners.
What do you like to do in your free time?
No surprise here, but we love to travel. I also enjoy spending time with my family. I read when I get the chance. My husband and I also have fun visiting craft breweries.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
As a working mom of two little girls, I think it would be a mash up of: “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton and “Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird, it’s the only time I get to myself anymore.
What do you want your legacy to be?
That I made a positive impact on the lives of my family, colleagues, and community.
