Despite temperatures in the low 30s, soccer fans from throughout North Texas convened at Toyota Stadium and took part in a 24-hour tailgate party in the Corolla Red parking lot in advance of the FC Dallas season opener last Saturday.
The tailgate party officially started at 4 p.m. on Friday with more than a dozen faithful supporters from the Dallas Beer Guardians and El Matador.
Peticolas Brewing Company had a tent during the tailgate and FC Dallas president Dan Hunt helped keep supporters’ spirits high with free food, fresh tacos from Rosa’s Cafe, then breakfast tacos in the morning from Taco Cabana before Frisco-based TuBones BBQ rolled up a food truck for fans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — in advance of the 4:30 p.m. start against Toronto FC.
Temperatures were below freezing all night and into the morning, then you add in a constant drizzle Saturday morning – flurries were in the forecast as well – it wasn’t ideal weather to kick off a season.
“Weather like this you got the beer going and you got the hot chocolate going so you don’t care (about the weather), you are prepared for it,” said Sherman resident Lawson Gillespie, who stood in the back row of the Supporter section. “I love coming to the games here because the people are so into the game. It makes it cool and easy to get into the game myself.”
Despite the adverse conditions, 12,223 fans showed up to Toyota Stadium to watch a 1-1 draw between the two teams. It marked the eighth time in the past nine season openers FC Dallas drew more than 12,000 fans. The highest mark in recent years was 18,011 in the 2014 opener.
FC Dallas ran its unbeaten streak to 13 in a row in the season openers at home – seven wins and now six ties — since 2010.
“Really proud of the performance in the stands given all the adverse circumstances around today’s game,” said El Matador FCD president Luis Dollar, a Bedford resident. “A full supporter section in this weather, great participation and overall great feedback from around the stadium. You know you did a good job when the whole opposing team is giving it to you right after they score.”
Flower Mound resident Kareem Shamroukh attended his first FC Dallas game on opening weekend after following the team from afar last year.
He was one of hundreds that packed into the corner of the stadium with the supporters.
“It was fun with the environment and everyone is here in the cold,” said Shamroukh, who attends University of North Texas. “I was learning the chants and seeing how excited they get is so cool. I saw how excited they were and I wanted to be there.”
Five different FC Dallas players made their debuts, including the highly touted Paul Arriola, who was acquired in January from D.C. United.
Season-ticket holder Alyssa Silva, from North Richland Hills, arrived early to tailgate then sat in the lower section of the supporters' section decked out in red FC Dallas gear.
“It is really good so far,” she said at halftime. “I really enjoy our new left back (Marco Farfan) and Paul Arriola is Paul Arriola.
“I’m very warm, personally. We love it here, we have season tickets and this is the best place to sit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.