For a group of Frisco ISD high school students, it’s not about giving the answer away.
Four Lebanon Trail High School students and one Liberty High School student are the brains behind Scholastician, a free tutoring service that gives students one-on-one help from other verified students.
For Lebanon Trail senior Nihal Bhatnagar, one of Scholastician's founders, the service comes from an awareness of news about an imbalance in how people are able to study for the SAT. He said multiple members of the group have gone to KD College Prep, a tutoring service that offers preparation programs for college entrance exams.
After taking the SAT, Bhatnagar said he and others realized that preparation wasn’t difficult if you knew of the right resources.
“So we wanted to bring these tips that we’ve developed in our own minds, and also the specific strategies that we have, and we wanted to give it to people that may not be able to afford KD or something like that, or those expensive tutoring services, just so that we can make the SAT more level and level-playing,” he said.
The idea led the founders to take matters into their own hands.
“We’re all really passionate about computer science, and so we wanted to see how we can use that to kind of benefit other people,” Bhatnagar said.
The group created a website from scratch that now allows students to register and log in to be matched with a tutor for whatever subject they are looking to study. Tutors can also register through the website and earn service hours for tutoring.
Pranay Shah, Lebanon Trail senior and co-founder, said tutors have been verified through their test scores and school grades. The Scholastician website currently shows the average tutor SAT, ACT and Advanced Placement (AP) test scores, as well as the average tutor grade point average (3.97).
The idea first took root in December, based on the idea that seniors who had already taken the SAT and scored well could give tips for the test, as well as general studying advice, to those in low-income neighborhoods. The team began developing a website from scratch around February, Bhatnagar said.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Schools transitioned online, and the Scholastician team brainstormed how to adapt its service. The result was an expansion to offering help in more subjects. The platform’s website now shows options for a variety of subjects including multiple math subjects, AP English classes and computer science courses.
“We thought, ‘OK, this is definitely going to help with virtual learning because there’s a lot of students, and there’s only one teacher,’” Bhatnagar said. “So you lack that personal connection, and so we figured out that we could use our virtual tutoring service to help continue the education and the quality of education during the pandemic.”
Scholastician has since partnered with nonprofits and local National Honor Society chapters to get volunteers. Pavan Alluri, Lebanon Trail senior and co-founder, said about 150 students total, including tutors and students, have signed up.
Included on the website are instructions for tutors on how to guide students in a way that helps them rather than giving away the answer, Bhatnagar said.
“It’s usually one tiny little blocker that’s kind of preventing them, or one tiny little subject that they don’t understand,” he said, “and so if we introduce that subject to them or think ‘Hey what about this,’ they can usually solve the problem by themselves.”
